Viral: Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna Wear Cricket Whites In Old Pic

Here's Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna dressed in cricket gear:
(1970s) Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, heading out to open the innings during a charity cricket match.#MIvKKR@SrBachchan#IPL2017pic.twitter.com/Ce4lo1dzvV? Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) April 9, 2017
Meanwhile, Vinod Khanna, who was hospitalised on March 31, is better and recovering said his son Rahul. The veteran actor is responding positively to treatment, assured hospital authorities.
Social media have continued to delight us with old photographs of veteran Bollywood celebrities, some of which have been curated here. You're welcome.
Only days back, Neetu Kapoor posted a picture, in which her husband and Big B's second co-star of Amar Akbar Anthony, Rishi Kapoor, can be seen "lazing" around.
In another blast from the past, Rishi Kapoor posted a picture with his industry colleagues - Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna, Jeetendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Satish Shah and Rakesh Roshan.
........and all of them rivals but friends! Function to raise funds for the film industry workers,1985,I think! pic.twitter.com/5ZXJ1BxDtU? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 11, 2016
In March last year, Big B himself found discovered and shared a picture with late actress Jennifer Kapoor. Jennifer was married to Shashi Kapoor, who produced and co-starred with her in films like Junoon.
T 2183 - Times when Filmfare winner was announced before .. suspense was presenter. Presenting to Jennifer Kapoor ! pic.twitter.com/jaJJfxvbGr? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 22, 2016
We hope more old photographs of Bollywood celebrities continue to make our days brighter.