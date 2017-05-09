Viral: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Lunch Date Pics From Bengaluru

WE ARE BLESSED #Virushka #anushkasharma #viratkohli In banglore yesterday. #Bollywood #actor #women #actor #anushkaholicforever #anushkasharmafans #gorgeous #pretty #cute #hot #beautiful #stunner #beauty #fanforlife #girlcrush #smiletodiefor #celebrity #virushka #anushkasharma #ClubAnushka #ipl #rcb #Womanempowerment #feminist #favouritegirl #babe #queen
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been dating since 2013 and briefly parted ways in 2015. Anushka and Virat have been often photographed together and their conversation on Instagram last month trended for several days. Remember when Virat Kohli debuted his new look (no drastic change) and announced that he's not ready to shave the beard and Anushka wrote in comments section: "You cannot." Virat's reply was, "Okay."
Here's a recap of their conversation:
Earlier in April, Anushka visited Virat while he was recuperating from a shoulder injury. Virat missed RCB's initial few matches to recover from the injury and Anushka was by his side.
Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Phillauri, her second film as producer after NH10. Phillauri was critically acclaimed and fared well at the box office. Her upcoming film is Imtiaz Ali's yet-untitled project co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. She has also signed up for a role in the Sanjay Dutt biopic, which stars her Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The Sanjay Dutt biopic will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani.