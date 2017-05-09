Viral: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Lunch Date Pics From Bengaluru

WE ARE BLESSED #Virushka #anushkasharma #viratkohli In banglore yesterday. #Bollywood #actor #women #actor #anushkaholicforever #anushkasharmafans #gorgeous #pretty #cute #hot #beautiful #stunner #beauty #fanforlife #girlcrush #smiletodiefor #celebrity #virushka #anushkasharma #ClubAnushka #ipl #rcb #Womanempowerment #feminist #favouritegirl #babe #queen

A post shared by CLUB ANUSHKA (@clubanushka) on May 9, 2017 at 3:40am PDT