Viral: Is This Fatima Sana Shaikh's Look For Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan?

Fatima Sana Shaikh Wrestler in Dangal, set to be a Warrior in Thugs of Hindostan. pic.twitter.com/3hTU3MNmj5

T 2493 - My Nani, Amar Kaur Sodhi .. and my Nana Khazan Singh Suri .. must be smiling from the heavens to see me thus .. in my Sikh roots !! pic.twitter.com/LQ5T7OeEFO