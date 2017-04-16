Viral: Is This Fatima Sana Shaikh's Look For Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan?

Dressed in black and blue war-attire and heavy metallic accessories, Fatima features with a sword in her hand. Her expression is proof enough that this warrior will not be an easy one to handle.
Fatima Sana Shaikh Wrestler in Dangal, set to be a Warrior in Thugs of Hindostan. pic.twitter.com/3hTU3MNmj5? Mustafa (@ThatBoyMusty) April 15, 2017
Well, previously, Fatima had made her desire to work in the Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed film very clear. In an interview with news agency PTI, Fatima said: "What should I say? All I know is that a film named Thugs of Hindostan is being made. I am not playing any role. If I get it then good. Someone please give me a role in that film I want to do Thugs of Hindostan."
While not much is known about the film, one thing that's confirmed is the presence of Amitabh Bachchan in Thugs Of Hindostan. Only a few days ago, certain photographs of the veteran actor, dressed in a turban and sporting a bearded look, gave rise to speculations that his look from the film is revealed. Soon, Big B dismissed all such reports with a disclaimer: "This is from an ad, I worked in today, not Thugs."
Dangal marked Fatima's full-fledged Bollywood debut and cast her as Haryanvi wrestler Geeta Phogat. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed film is based on the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat and how he trained his daughters to be wrestling champions. Aamir Khan played the protagonist in what is regarded as his career-defining performance.
Fatima Sana Shaikh co-starred with Sanya Malhotra and Sakshi Tanwar in Dangal, which is Aamir Khan's last film so far. He will next be seen in a cameo in Secret Superstar. Meanwhile, Big B is awaiting the release of Sarkar 3.
T 2493 - My Nani, Amar Kaur Sodhi .. and my Nana Khazan Singh Suri .. must be smiling from the heavens to see me thus .. in my Sikh roots !! pic.twitter.com/LQ5T7OeEFO? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 13, 2017