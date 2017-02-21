Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Viral: Jhanvi Kapoor's Dance Video With Rumoured Boyfriend Is Breaking The Internet

Jhanvi Kapoor, who will soon make her Bollywood debut, is the Internet's latest obsession after her dance video went viral

  | February 21, 2017 12:28 IST (New Delhi)
Jhanvi Kapoor

Jhanvi, daughter of actress Sridevi, danced to her heart's content. (Image courtesy: jhanvikapoor)

Actress Sridevi's elder daughter Jhanvi Kapoor, 19, is trending once again after she attended a party with rumoured boyfriend Akshat Ranjan over the weekend. The Internet is now a bit obsessed with a boomerang video, obviously viral now, in which Jhanvi dances with Akshat. Jhanvi, who is dressed in a red and gold outfit from Manish Malhotra's shelves (as usual), looks absolutely gorgeous. The video was shared by an unverified fan club of Jhanvi Kapoor which also shared many more pictures of Jhanvi and Akshat and one in which they pose with Jhanvi's parents, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. The Internet cannot keep calm after watching Jhanvi's and Akshat's dance moves.

Take a look at Jhanvi Kapoor's dance video which is now viral
 
 

A post shared by @jhanvikapoor on



Here are some more pictures from the event where the Kapoors and Ranjans were both guests.
 
 

A post shared by @jhanvikapoor on

 
 

A post shared by @jhanvikapoor on


Jhanvi Kapoor, an aspiring actress like her mother, has also become a fashion star of sorts with younger sister Khushi, 16. They match their stylish mother at posh parties and airport outings and, so far, have never been found wanting on the fashion scale.
 
jhavi kapoor

Jhanvi Kapoor is a fashion star of sorts


Jhanvi is all set to make her Bollywood debut under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Father Boney Kapoor confirmed that KJo is handling Jhanvi's debut but he didn't seem to know which film the Student Of The Year director has chosen as her launchpad. If rumours are to believed then KJo's will launch Jhanvi Kapoor in the Hindi remake of Marathi superhit film Sairat. Karan Johar is also handling the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan. She will reportedly join the cast of Student Of The Year 2, which stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role.

Highlights

  • Jhanvi Kapoor danced with her rumoured boyfriend at a cocktail party
  • Jhanvi will make her debut in a Karan Johar-produced film
  • She wore a Manish Malhotra dress at the party
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement