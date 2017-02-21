Viral: Jhanvi Kapoor's Dance Video With Rumoured Boyfriend Is Breaking The Internet

Take a look at Jhanvi Kapoor's dance video which is now viral
Here are some more pictures from the event where the Kapoors and Ranjans were both guests.
Jhanvi Kapoor, an aspiring actress like her mother, has also become a fashion star of sorts with younger sister Khushi, 16. They match their stylish mother at posh parties and airport outings and, so far, have never been found wanting on the fashion scale.
Jhanvi is all set to make her Bollywood debut under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Father Boney Kapoor confirmed that KJo is handling Jhanvi's debut but he didn't seem to know which film the Student Of The Year director has chosen as her launchpad. If rumours are to believed then KJo's will launch Jhanvi Kapoor in the Hindi remake of Marathi superhit film Sairat. Karan Johar is also handling the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan. She will reportedly join the cast of Student Of The Year 2, which stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role.