Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Viral: Kunal Kapoor's Physical Transformation Summed Up In One Pic

The collage features photographs of Kunal taken before, during and after his work-out schedule of six months, which also comprises additional "23 days, 12 hours and 232 protein shakes," as revealed by the Rang De Basanti actor

  | March 17, 2017 12:47 IST (New Delhi)
Kunal Kapoor

"I used to work out during small intervals," Kunal Kapoor had said (courtesy: kunalkkapoor)

Actor Kunal Kapoor was last seen as Chandu Chekavar in epic drama Veeram, which has been the subject of headlines for the actor's intimidating look as a Kalaripayattu warrior, the film's antagonist, much before the film's release. Now, the 39-year-old actor has shared a collage in which he summed up his rigorous training regime for his look in Veeram. The collage features photographs of Kunal taken before, during and after his work-out schedule of six months, which also comprises additional "23 days, 12 hours and 232 protein shakes," as revealed by the Rang De Basanti actor. The photograph documenting Kunal's gradual transformation has given rise to responses on Twitter (obviously) that will make you ROFL.

This is what Kunal Kapoor tweeted:
 

How could Twitter keep shut, huh? "That's too long to grow a beard," read a tweet, highlighting Kunal's rogue appearance as the Veeram character. Another tweet compared Kunal to Game Of Thrones' warrior leader Khal Drogo. "Hence proved. Men get angrier when they work out," said another.
 
 
 
 

Last year, Kunal told news agency IANS that shooting for Veeram was "challenging" as he had to maintain his structured physique along with a shooting schedule which often stretched to 21-22 hours. "Jayaraj (director) sir wanted me to buck up for this role. He asked me to put on muscles to look apart. That was something that I did. But by putting on those muscles, what was really difficult was to maintain that image because we were shooting for most of the time in a day. What I had to do was to divide my time between workout and shooting, which was challenging. I used to work out during small intervals," Kunal told IANS.

Kunal Kapoor has featured in films like Aaja Nachle, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Dear Zindagi and was nominated for Filmfare Best Supporting Actor for his role in Rang De Basanti. Meanwhile, directed by Jayaraj, Kunal's film released in English, Hindi and Malayalam. Veeram is a screen adaptation of one of Shakespeare's Macbeth and is also influenced by the ballads of Vadakkan Pattukal. Veeram's cast also comprises Himarsha Venkatsamy, Divinaa Thackur, Shivajith Nambiar and Fakira (Ahran Chaudhary).

Veeram, the fifth instalment in Jayaraj's Navarasa series of films, hit screens on February 24, clashing with Rangoon at the box office.
 

Highlights

  • Kunal Kapoor was last seen as a Kalaripayattu warrior in Veeram
  • He shared a picture of his transformed physique on Twitter
  • '6 months, 23 days, 12 hours and 232 protein shakes later,' he wrote
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement