Viral: Kunal Kapoor's Physical Transformation Summed Up In One Pic

6 months, 23 days, 12 hours and 232 protein shakes later! #transformpic.twitter.com/FyGurpCrhK ? kunal kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) March 15, 2017

@kapoorkkunal Holy wow, man. Dayum. You look like Khal Drogo is your bitch. Congrats. ? Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) March 15, 2017

@kapoorkkunal In my case - 6 months, 23 days, 12 hours and 232 protein shakes later! pic.twitter.com/IFmKDE6YAQ ? Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 15, 2017

Hence proved. Men get angrier when they work out. https://t.co/TRIu40wpwt ? Villainiya (@DushtaStree) March 15, 2017

Actor Kunal Kapoor was last seen as Chandu Chekavar in epic drama Veeram , which has been the subject of headlines for the actor's intimidating look as a Kalaripayattu warrior, the film's antagonist, much before the film's release. Now, the 39-year-old actor has shared a collage in which he summed up his rigorous training regime for his look in. The collage features photographs of Kunal taken before, during and after his work-out schedule of six months, which also comprises additional "23 days, 12 hours and 232 protein shakes," as revealed by theactor. The photograph documenting Kunal's gradual transformation has given rise to responses on Twitter (obviously) that will make you ROFL.This is what Kunal Kapoor tweeted:How could Twitter keep shut, huh? "That's too long to grow a beard," read a tweet, highlighting Kunal's rogue appearance as thecharacter. Another tweet compared Kunal to' warrior leader Khal Drogo. "Hence proved. Men get angrier when they work out," said another.Last year, Kunal told news agency IANS that shooting forwas "challenging" as he had to maintain his structured physique along with a shooting schedule which often stretched to 21-22 hours. "Jayaraj (director) sir wanted me to buck up for this role. He asked me to put on muscles to look apart. That was something that I did. But by putting on those muscles, what was really difficult was to maintain that image because we were shooting for most of the time in a day. What I had to do was to divide my time between workout and shooting, which was challenging. I used to work out during small intervals," Kunal told IANS.Kunal Kapoor has featured in films likeandand was nominated for Filmfare Best Supporting Actor for his role in. Meanwhile, directed by Jayaraj, Kunal's film released in English, Hindi and Malayalam.is a screen adaptation of one of Shakespeare'sand is also influenced by the ballads of Vadakkan Pattukal.'s cast also comprises Himarsha Venkatsamy, Divinaa Thackur , Shivajith Nambiar and Fakira (Ahran Chaudhary)., the fifth instalment in Jayaraj'sseries of films, hit screens on February 24, clashing withat the box office.