Viral: Kunal Kapoor's Physical Transformation Summed Up In One Pic

This is what Kunal Kapoor tweeted:
6 months, 23 days, 12 hours and 232 protein shakes later! #transformpic.twitter.com/FyGurpCrhK? kunal kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) March 15, 2017
How could Twitter keep shut, huh? "That's too long to grow a beard," read a tweet, highlighting Kunal's rogue appearance as the Veeram character. Another tweet compared Kunal to Game Of Thrones' warrior leader Khal Drogo. "Hence proved. Men get angrier when they work out," said another.
@kapoorkkunal Holy wow, man. Dayum. You look like Khal Drogo is your bitch. Congrats.? Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) March 15, 2017
@kapoorkkunal@GhantaGuy thats too long to grow a beard.? Rameez (@knowrameez) March 15, 2017
@kapoorkkunal In my case - 6 months, 23 days, 12 hours and 232 protein shakes later! pic.twitter.com/IFmKDE6YAQ? Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 15, 2017
Hence proved. Men get angrier when they work out. https://t.co/TRIu40wpwt? Villainiya (@DushtaStree) March 15, 2017
Last year, Kunal told news agency IANS that shooting for Veeram was "challenging" as he had to maintain his structured physique along with a shooting schedule which often stretched to 21-22 hours. "Jayaraj (director) sir wanted me to buck up for this role. He asked me to put on muscles to look apart. That was something that I did. But by putting on those muscles, what was really difficult was to maintain that image because we were shooting for most of the time in a day. What I had to do was to divide my time between workout and shooting, which was challenging. I used to work out during small intervals," Kunal told IANS.
Kunal Kapoor has featured in films like Aaja Nachle, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Dear Zindagi and was nominated for Filmfare Best Supporting Actor for his role in Rang De Basanti. Meanwhile, directed by Jayaraj, Kunal's film released in English, Hindi and Malayalam. Veeram is a screen adaptation of one of Shakespeare's Macbeth and is also influenced by the ballads of Vadakkan Pattukal. Veeram's cast also comprises Himarsha Venkatsamy, Divinaa Thackur, Shivajith Nambiar and Fakira (Ahran Chaudhary).
Veeram, the fifth instalment in Jayaraj's Navarasa series of films, hit screens on February 24, clashing with Rangoon at the box office.