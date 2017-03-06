Viral: Neil Nitin Mukesh As Sanjay Gandhi In Indu Sarkar Still

The film still juxtaposed with the old photo of the Gandhis appear to have been accessed exclusively by mid-day and since circulated online:
We can expect some ultimate performance. #NeilNitinAsSanjayGandhipic.twitter.com/XmFhL59mhb? vAiBhAv lOkesh (@iLuckyVaibhav) March 6, 2017
Neil Nitin Mukesh's transformation into Sanjay Gandhi relied on prosthetics. A source told mid-day, "Great efforts were taken to ensure that he looks like a carbon copy of Sanjay Gandhi. Neil has also been reading up a lot on the Gandhis and the Emergency period to prep for his role."
Indu Sarkar covers the Emergency that then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed in 1975. Sanjay Gandhi died in 1980. Actress Kirti Kulhari, who starred in last year's acclaimed film Pink, plays the lead role, reportedly of a poetess who rebels against the censorship and curtailment of civil liberties that the Emergency led to. Indu Sarkar also stars Anupam Kher.
Last December, Mr Bhandarkar tweeted the poster of the film:
Here is the 1st teaser poster of #InduSarkar. Shooting begins today. Always need your support & blessings. pic.twitter.com/zZydNA0Y4v? Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) December 19, 2016
Shooting wrapped last month:
Reliving the era of the 70's for 41 days was fantabulous.Thank you to my enitre cast & crew for being an indispensable part of this journey. pic.twitter.com/zceXiBuQ7x? Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 3, 2017
Neil Nitin Mukesh, who recently married fiance Rukmini Sahay, was previously directed by Madhur Bhandarkar in 2009's Jail. Indu Sarkar is expected to release later this year.