Viral: When Priyanka Chose A Sportsman Over Shah Rukh Khan As Her Suitor
The throwback video from 2000 shows Priyanka Chopra's first encounter with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Priyanka Chopra, who contested the 2000 Miss India pageant, was asked a question by Shah Rukh Khan from the judges' panel
SRK and Priyanka have co-starred in Don and Don 2 (Image courtesy (L) to (R): Priyanka, SRK)
Highlights
SRK to Priyanka: "Would you rather marry a sportsman or Bollywood star?"
Priyanka Chopra chose to marry an Indian sportsman
"I'll take immense pride in my husband," said Priyanka Chopra
An old video of actress Priyanka Chopra has resurfaced and it is going viral! The throwback video from 2000 shows Priyanka Chopra's first encounter with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Priyanka Chopra, who contested the 2000 Miss India pageant, was asked a question by Shah Rukh Khan from the judges' panel. In the video, the 51-year-old actor, who said that he goes 'weak' in the presence of beauty, asked a long and complicated question to the Bajirao Mastani actress. "My question is hypothetical. Who would you rather marry? A great Indian sportsman, like Azhar bhai - who would take you all around the world, make your country proud and make you swell with pride. Or an artistic businessman with a difficult name to pronounce like Swaroski, who would bedeck you with jewels and fine necklaces and you would never have to buy a chandelier for your house ever again. Or a Hindi film star like me, who has nothing better to do than to give you complicated multiple-choice questions about a hypothetical wedding like this," asked Shah Rukh Khan.
Well, Priyanka Chopra's answer is not what you would expect. The 34-year-old actress chose to marry an Indian sportsman. "I will take immense pride in my husband who will be a man of strong character if he can bring so much pride to my country," she said.
Watch the video here:
Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra have co-starred in films such as - Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011).