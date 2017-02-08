Advertisement
Welcome To Neil Nitin Mukesh And Rukmini Sahay's Pre-Wedding Party In Udaipur

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay let their hair down to a playlist ranging from party starter Kala Chashma to pop tracks like Phillip Phillips's Gone, Gone, Gone

  | February 08, 2017 08:05 IST (New Delhi)
Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay's wedding is on February 9 (Image courtesy: neilnitinmukesh_pics)

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his fiancee Rukmini Sahay are enjoying themselves at the pre-wedding parties ahead of their big destination wedding in Udaipur. The couple, who reached the Lake City's Radisson Blu Udaipur Palace over the weekend, are set to get married on February 9. Pictures and videos have been shared on social media offering sneak peeks of the party hosted by Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay on Tuesday night. Rukmini and Neil were spotted arriving hand-in-hand - Rukmini looked stunning in a layered and embellished ensemble while Neil complimented her in a tailored suit. The soon-to-be-married couple also let their hair down to a playlist ranging from party starter Kala Chashma to pop tracks like Phillip Phillips's Gone, Gone, Gone.

Neil gave off major Kala Chashma vibes with his dance moves:
 


Presenting the very stunning couple:
 

Neil and Rukmini were busy attending guests at the party:
 


Wedding festivities were kicked off on Monday with a Sufi performance, when Neil also sang along - Kabira appeared to be his particular favourite.
 
 

This is Awesome . #NeilNitinMukesh #Udaipur #wedding #lastnight @priyanshpaliwal #Royalweddingofneilandrukmini

This is how the adorable couple were welcomed in Udaipur.
 


Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay got engaged on Dussehra last year and their sangeet ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Neil revealed he plans to surprise everyone, especially Rukmini, with a performance on the day of sangeet but refused to divulge more details. "But I won't reveal what will I sing as I want to keep that a surprise for Rukmini," Mumbai Mirror quoted Neil as saying.

Neil and Rukmini's wedding is expected to be in typically-Bollywood fashion - the groom will arrive in a chariot and Rukmini will make an entry in style, reported Mumbai Mirror. The wedding will also reportedly be followed by a reception in Mumbai on February 17.

Neil Nitin Mukesh will begin work for Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Golmaal Again after the wedding.
 

Highlights

  • The sangeet ceremony is scheduled for February 8
  • Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rukmini Sahay got engaged in Dusshera last year
  • The wedding will expectedly be followed by a Mumbai reception
 

