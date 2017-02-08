Welcome To Neil Nitin Mukesh And Rukmini Sahay's Pre-Wedding Party In Udaipur

Neil gave off major Kala Chashma vibes with his dance moves:
Presenting the very stunning couple:
Neil and Rukmini were busy attending guests at the party:
Wedding festivities were kicked off on Monday with a Sufi performance, when Neil also sang along - Kabira appeared to be his particular favourite.
This is how the adorable couple were welcomed in Udaipur.
Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay got engaged on Dussehra last year and their sangeet ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Neil revealed he plans to surprise everyone, especially Rukmini, with a performance on the day of sangeet but refused to divulge more details. "But I won't reveal what will I sing as I want to keep that a surprise for Rukmini," Mumbai Mirror quoted Neil as saying.
Neil and Rukmini's wedding is expected to be in typically-Bollywood fashion - the groom will arrive in a chariot and Rukmini will make an entry in style, reported Mumbai Mirror. The wedding will also reportedly be followed by a reception in Mumbai on February 17.
Neil Nitin Mukesh will begin work for Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Golmaal Again after the wedding.