What Akshay Kumar Has To Say About Working With Karan Johar And Salman Khan

Here's what Akshay said about teaming up with Karan and Salman.
Coming together for a film produced by friends, @BeingSalmanKhan and @karanjohar, starring me! Out in 2018. pic.twitter.com/aOyfZS4p94? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 2, 2017
In 2016, Akshay gave some hit films like Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rustom. This year, the superstar will be seen first inJolly LLB 2, then in Toilet Ek Prem Katha with Bhumi Pednekar. Next up is 2.0 with Rajinikanth, which releases around Diwali and then a film based on Arunachalam Muruganantham titled Pad Man.
Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have co-starred in the 2003 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Karan, Salman and Akshay were recently seen together at 2.0s first look launch, where Karan played master of ceremonies and Salman was a surprise guest.
Meanwhile, Karan also expressed his excitement about working with Akshay and Salman. Her wrote: "Supremely excited to co-produce with Salman Khan on a film starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Anurag Singh. Releasing 2018."
Supremely excited to coproduce with @BeingSalmanKhan#SKF on a film starring @akshaykumar directed by Anurag Singh...releasing 2018! pic.twitter.com/QAUrcecxjx? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 2, 2017
Truly a fraternity feeling when friends come together to make a special film!!! pic.twitter.com/Q2dgM8yEvG? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 2, 2017
Salman Khan, who recently celebrated his 51st birthday has Kabir Khan's Tubelight and Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai while Karan Johar's last film as director was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.