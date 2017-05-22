What Farah Khan Has Learnt In The 25 Years Since She Choreographed Pehla Nasha

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar released on May 22, 1992. With this, Farah Khan completes 25 years in the film industry. She recounts some of her best memories for NDTV.com, "I have so many memories, I will have to write a book just on memories. But here are the best memories that I can recount for you - choreographing my first song (Pehla Nasha), directing my first film (Om Shanti Om), winning my first award, choreographing on top of a moving train (Chaiya Chaiya) and when the whole industry came to do a cameo for a song in Om Shanti Om, I felt grateful and proud. All these are landmark moments for me."
We also asked her what's the one thing that she has never done in these 25 years. She replied, "What I have never done and don't ever intend to do is ass licking and sycophancy. When I work with someone or cast someone, I believe in their talent and not just their success."
Now, 25 years later, Farah Khan is a household name. She has made movies, worked with the biggest stars of the industry, judged reality shows and even done cameos in movies. She shares her biggest learning from all these years in Bollywood, "Biggest learning is that you still have to work as hard even after 25 years, maybe harder."
Here's to many more years for Farah Khan.