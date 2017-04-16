What Hazel Keech Says About Planning A Family With Yuvraj Singh

The first leg of Yuvraj and Hazel's wedding, which was tagged 'Yuvraj Hazel Premiere League', kicked off with a Sikh ceremony in Chandigarh, the cricketer's hometown. November 30's wedding followed by a Hindu-style shaadi in Goa, of which celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were the star guests.
Ahead of the wedding, Hazel had admitted (also on behalf of Yuvraj) to not having enough time to themselves. Now, she told Pinkvilla that she is accustomed to Yuvraj's busy schedules. "Between us, not really. I think we are kind of happier now and we both have the security of marriage with us. You know he is far busier now, so I hardly see him post marriage. We are exactly the same. We are very transparent in that sense," Pinkvilla quoted Hazel as saying.
In a separate interview with Pinkvilla, Hazel revealed that during Yuvraj's matches, dinner time is when the two get to catch-up. "As soon he finishes matches, he gets to the hotel room around 2 AM and then only we have dinner. It's difficult to have a structured routine. I am very happy. We just enjoy each other's company and we are kind of kiddish that way," Pinkvilla quoted Hazel as saying. Hazel Keech was recently spotted cheering for Yuvraj, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the stands during one of his IPL matches.
Hazel Keech, 30, and Yuvraj Singh, 35, wrapped their wedding festivities on December 7 with a grand reception in Mumbai, whose star-studded guest list included biggies like cricketers M S Dhoni and Virender Sehwag, who arrived with their wives, and Sourav Ganguly. The duo are will reportedly join dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 as guests.