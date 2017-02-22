What Mahira Khan 'Couldn't Do In Raees': A DDLJ Scene, Minus Shah Rukh Khan

"What we couldn't do in Raees," Mahira Khan captioned her post, hashtagging it #cheapthrills:
Mahira, a huge star in her country, revealed last year that her mother had reacted with disbelief to learn that she had been cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan, no less. Speaking at a press conference, Mahira acted the episode out hilariously - her mother apparently began crying and insisted 'No, you are lying.'
The Raees hangover seems to persist, but Mahira Khan's Bollywood experience was a bittersweet one. Mid-way through 2016, tension between India and Pakistan escalated, spilling over into the film industry. Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released after weeks of controversy over the casting of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and later, SRK was photographed visiting Mahaharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, allegedly to assure him that Mahira would not be involved in promoting the film. Later, Raeesfailed to receive a clearance from Pakistan's Censor Board and so Mahira Khan's home country has not seen her Bollywood film.
Mahira Khan is the star of films such as Bin Roye and Manto, and the TV show Humsafar which co-starred Fawad Khan.