What Sagarika Ghatge Says About Rumours She's Dating Cricketer Zaheer Khan

In an interview with Mid-Day, the actress was deliberately obtuse when asked about her equation with Zaheer Khan, insisting: "I have no idea what are people thinking."
Sagarika also added that she is currently in a "happy space." She told mid-day : "Let's just say I am in a very happy space right now. I have never spoken about my personal relationships. In fact, I have never spoken about anything to the press. Personal space is not for discussion."
Sagarika said that she is not intimidated by rumours that she's dating Zaheer Khan and will continue to maintain a "low profile as ever." She told mid-day : "I will remain just the way I am: low profile as ever. Why should I be any different just because I am linked to someone? I am not the kind who can put up a farce. I have no shame in admitting that I draw into my shell easily and come out only when I have to speak. I have big respect for Zaheer's game and before you ask, yes, he will watch my film (Irada) when it releases."
Sagarika will next co-star with Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi in Irada, which is co-directed by Aparna Singh and Arshad. She told mid-day : "I play a character who is all heart. She strongly believes in justice. It is a novel film with a sensitive subject. Though most of my scenes are with Arshad, I would stay back on set and watch Naseer saab give his shots. For me, working with an actor of his stature is the biggest high."
Zaheer Khan was earlier rumoured to be dating Rocky actress Isha Sharvani, a relationship that neither acknowledged. Sagarika Ghatge has also starred in films like Fox and Miley Naa Miley Hum.