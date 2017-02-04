What Salman Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur Has To Say About Acting In Bollywood

Incidentally, Salman is the brand ambassador of the clothing brand for which Iulia was the showstopper.
When asked if Salman should have been there to support her on her, Iulia said, "No. Why should he?" She looked pretty in a short black dress. However, Salman's younger brother Sohail Khan was present to cheer Iulia.
In December, Iulia made an appearance at the Stardust Awards. She wore a strapless red ensemble and co-presented an award with Shah Rukh Khan.
Salman Khan, 51, and Iulia Vantur, 36, have reportedly been dating for some years now. But, they have never acknowledged their relationship. Iulia has often been spotted at Salman's family dos. Ahead of Salman's 51st birthday, Iulia said that she would give all her respect and love to the actor.
The Romanian actor has made her singing debut with Himesh Reshammiya's upcoming album Aap Se Mausiqui. She also promoted the album on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Salman meanwhile is busy shooting for Kabir Khan's film Tubelight. Shah Rukh Khan will also make a cameo appearance in the film.
(With PTI inputs)