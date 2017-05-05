Advertisement
What Shraddha Kapoor Really Thinks Of Rumours She's Dating Farhan Akhtar

Shraddha Kapoor, who is rumoured to be dating Farhan Akhtar, said that she is 'amused' by stories written about her personal life

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar have co-starred in Rock On 2

Highlights

  • "I used to get affected initially but now I ignore it," says Shraddha
  • Shraddha and Farhan haven't acknowledged their romance
  • Shraddha's Half Girlfriend will release on May 19
Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is rumoured to be dating Rock On 2 co-star Farhan Akhtar, said that she is 'amused' by stories written about her personal life, but they don't 'bother' her anymore, reports Indian Express. "These things don't bother me. I choose to ignore it because I feel some stories can become a TV serial. I am like I didn't know I became part of this show and I am playing so and so character. So, it's funny. I laugh at it also. I used to get affected initially but now I ignore it and focus on what I am here to do," Shraddha told Indian Express. The actress is currently awaiting the release of Mohit Suri's Half Girlfriend, opposite Arjun Kapoor. The film hits the screens on May 19.

Shraddha, 29, and Farhan, 43, have been rumoured to be dating since they started filming Rock On 2, but neither have acknowledged their romance. Last month, it was reported that Farhan was allegedly upset with Shraddha by her appearance at a party in Mumbai, with rumoured ex-boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. Sharddha and Aditya are co-stars of hit films like Aashiqui 2 and OK Jaanu. However, putting an end to all rumours, Farhan later posted a picture with Aditya and wrote, "And that, as they say, is that. RIP rumours."
 

On reports of sharing an apartment with Farhan after her alleged fight with the family, Shraddha told Indian Express, "It was sad that family was being involved in this. The level of fiction is too much."

Farhan Akhtar was recently granted divorce from estranged wife Adhuna Bhabani. The couple had mutually ended their 16-year marriage last year. Farhan and Adhuna together have two daughters.

After Half Girlfriend, Shraddha will be seen in Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai, where, she plays underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's sister. The Apoorva Lakhia-directed film also stars her brother Siddhanth Kapoor.
 

 

