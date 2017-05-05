What Shraddha Kapoor Really Thinks Of Rumours She's Dating Farhan Akhtar

Shraddha, 29, and Farhan, 43, have been rumoured to be dating since they started filming Rock On 2, but neither have acknowledged their romance. Last month, it was reported that Farhan was allegedly upset with Shraddha by her appearance at a party in Mumbai, with rumoured ex-boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. Sharddha and Aditya are co-stars of hit films like Aashiqui 2 and OK Jaanu. However, putting an end to all rumours, Farhan later posted a picture with Aditya and wrote, "And that, as they say, is that. RIP rumours."
And that, as they say, is that.. RIP rumours. #lastnight#chilltimespic.twitter.com/TlTGYtWYwY? Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 9, 2017
On reports of sharing an apartment with Farhan after her alleged fight with the family, Shraddha told Indian Express, "It was sad that family was being involved in this. The level of fiction is too much."
Farhan Akhtar was recently granted divorce from estranged wife Adhuna Bhabani. The couple had mutually ended their 16-year marriage last year. Farhan and Adhuna together have two daughters.
After Half Girlfriend, Shraddha will be seen in Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai, where, she plays underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's sister. The Apoorva Lakhia-directed film also stars her brother Siddhanth Kapoor.