What Shruti Haasan Says About Getting Feedback From Dad Kamal Haasan

Both her parents, Kamal and Sarika, have inspired her but she feels her acting is different from theirs. "I don't think I act in the same way like any one of them but a lot of people say dad and I cry on the screen in the same way. So there is something common there," said Shruti.
Shruti will soon be seen in Saabash Naidu, her film with her father, veteran actor Kamal Haasan. "I am doing Saabash Naidu with dad in Telugu and Tamil. There is some shooting left but our fans will soon be able to see us together in the same film. We are trying to finish that really fast," Shruti added.
Saabash Naidu is an upcoming Indian spy comedy-adventure, which Kamal Haasan is directing and co-producing, it's slated to release in November 2017.