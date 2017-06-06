Advertisement
What Shruti Haasan Says About Getting Feedback From Dad Kamal Haasan

"I like getting feedback from dad. He can be critical, and he won't let the father - daughter relationship come in the way of what he wants to say. He says it as he wants to, which I appreciate and take very seriously," said Shruti

  | June 06, 2017 17:49 IST (Mumbai)
Shruti Haasan

"I like getting feedback from dad," said Shruti Haasan (courtesy shruti.haasan)

Shruti Haasan is all set for her next release Behen Hogi Teri, which releases this Friday. She plays the lead opposite Rajkummar Rao in this romantic comedy. When NDTV.com asked her who is the one person she likes getting feedback from about her performances, she said, "I like getting feedback from dad. He can be critical, and he won't let the father-daughter relationship come in the way of what he wants to say. He says it as he wants to, which I appreciate and take very seriously. I have learnt a lot a lot from him. So yes, he is the person I wait to hear from about my work."

Both her parents, Kamal and Sarika, have inspired her but she feels her acting is different from theirs. "I don't think I act in the same way like any one of them but a lot of people say dad and I cry on the screen in the same way. So there is something common there," said Shruti.

Shruti will soon be seen in Saabash Naidu, her film with her father, veteran actor Kamal Haasan. "I am doing Saabash Naidu with dad in Telugu and Tamil. There is some shooting left but our fans will soon be able to see us together in the same film. We are trying to finish that really fast," Shruti added.

Saabash Naidu is an upcoming Indian spy comedy-adventure, which Kamal Haasan is directing and co-producing, it's slated to release in November 2017.
 

 

