What Tiger Shroff Has To Say About Ram Gopal Varma's Trolling Remarks

Not just this, Tiger Shroff added that reacting to Ram Gopal Varma's tweets will bring 'shame' to his parents and also he doesn't want to give 'more light to this situation.' Tiger, 27, was quoted by PTI as saying: "It would be out of line for me to react. I don't want to bring shame to my mother, father and I don't think they would want me to react. I don't want to give more light to this situation."
However, Ram Gopal Varma apologised to the actors after sending a series of posts about actors Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal. Following the tweets Vidyut shared a tape, where the filmmakers sounds drunk. TThe actor captioned it as: "Forget the Shaolin Monk style, check out RGV's #drunkenmasterstyle." In the tape, the director can be heard referring to Tiger Shroff as 'transgender' and a 'woman.'
Forget the Shaolin Monk style, check out @RGVZoomin's #drunkenmasterstylehttps://t.co/Hm1MDVnqXh? Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) April 11, 2017
Earlier also, Mr Varma trolled Tiger on his birthday for his physique and calling him a 'bikini babe.' He advised him to learn 'machoism' from his father, Jackie Shroff.
@iTIGERSHROFF U are great at martial arts but if BRUCE LEE ever posed like a bikini babe like u he wouldn't hav bcm BRUCE LEE..Please think pic.twitter.com/4Y8jvOP77T? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017
@iTIGERSHROFF Please learn machoism from @bindasbhidu who even without martial arts poses more like a man and never like this pic.twitter.com/4NzLg3cjUZ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017
Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for an upcoming dance film, Munna Michael. Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma shared the poster of his upcoming movie Sarkar 3, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff and Amit Sadh.
(With inputs from PTI)