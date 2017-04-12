Advertisement
HomeBollywood

What Tiger Shroff Has To Say About Ram Gopal Varma's Trolling Remarks

Tiger Shroff, who was trolled by Ram Gopal Varma on Twitter the second time, has now said that by reacting on this he doesn't wants to 'give more light' to the situation

  | April 12, 2017 22:34 IST (New Delhi)
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for Munna Michael (Courtesy: tigerjackieshroff)

Highlights

  • Tiger Shroff said: "I don't think they (parents) would want me to react."
  • "I don't want to bring shame to my mother, father," Tiger Shroff said
  • "Mann ki baat bolu toh shayad appropriate nahi hoga," Tiger Shroff said
Actor Tiger Shroff has now responded to Ram Gopal Varma's comments on him and actor Vidyut Jammwal. The Baaghi actor said that if he will express his 'mann ki baat' then it will be inappropriate as Mr Varma is a senior person in the industry. "RGV is a senior person, he has been in the industry for years. I've just recently entered the industry. Ab agar mann ki baat bolu toh shayad appropriate nahi hoga (It won't be appropriate if I speak my heart out). But I am just glad I've made some sort of an identity, mark in the industry that people are at least talking about me. I've made some sort of impact," the actor was quoted by PTI as saying.

Not just this, Tiger Shroff added that reacting to Ram Gopal Varma's tweets will bring 'shame' to his parents and also he doesn't want to give 'more light to this situation.' Tiger, 27, was quoted by PTI as saying: "It would be out of line for me to react. I don't want to bring shame to my mother, father and I don't think they would want me to react. I don't want to give more light to this situation."

However, Ram Gopal Varma apologised to the actors after sending a series of posts about actors Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal. Following the tweets Vidyut shared a tape, where the filmmakers sounds drunk. TThe actor captioned it as: "Forget the Shaolin Monk style, check out RGV's #drunkenmasterstyle." In the tape, the director can be heard referring to Tiger Shroff as 'transgender' and a 'woman.'
 

Earlier also, Mr Varma trolled Tiger on his birthday for his physique and calling him a 'bikini babe.' He advised him to learn 'machoism' from his father, Jackie Shroff.
 
 

Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for an upcoming dance film, Munna Michael. Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma shared the poster of his upcoming movie Sarkar 3, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff and Amit Sadh.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement