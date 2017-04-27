What Vinod Khanna's Friend And Co-Star Rajinikanth Tweeted About Him

Here's what Rajinikanth tweeted:
My dear friend Vinod Khanna... will miss you, RIP. My heartfelt condolences to the family.? Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) April 27, 2017
Actor Rishi Kapoor remembered his Amar Akbar Anthony and Chandini co-star, and tweeted: "Will miss you Amar. RIP." Shatrughan Sinha, who starred with Vinod Khanna in Mere Apne, tweeted: "Right from films to politics, Vinod Khanna and I sailed together. Love you, miss you." Both Shatrughan Sinha and Vinod Khanna were BJP leaders. Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Karan Johar were among others who tweeted. Actors Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Esha Deol also remembered Vinod Khanna.
Filmmaker Karan Johar also cancelled the premiere of Baahubali: The Conclusion, which was scheduled for Thursday night. Karan, who distributes the film in Hindi said in a statement: "As a mark of respect for our dearly departed, the premiere event of Baahubali : The Conclusion is now cancelled."
Vinod Khanna's is known for roles in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Hera Pheri, Dayavan, Qurbani and Haath Ki Safai. He was married to Geetanjali from 1971-1985 and together they have two sons Akshaye and Rahul (both are actors). Vinod Khanna and Kavita Daftary (his second wife) are parents to son, Saakshi and daughter, Shraddha.