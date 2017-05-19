When Aamir Khan Played Cricket And Sachin Tendulkar Cheered For Him

Watch Aamir's video here:
.@sachin_rt, Here's to your 101st century. Break a leg! #SachinABillionDreams#7DaysToSachin Love.a. pic.twitter.com/djAoW8PYps? Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 19, 2017
Sachin: A Billion Dreams is a story of the rise of the cricketer. Sachin Tendulkar narrates his story and stars in the later part of the film. It also features Sachin's wife, Anjali, his son, Arjun, and cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Sachin: A Billion Dreams is directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker James Erskine.
Last month, soon after the trailer of the film was unveiled, superstar Rajinikanth, who rarely tweets, gave his best wishes to Sachin Tendulkar. "Dear @sachin_rt , my best wishes for the success of 'Sachin ... a billion dreams'. God bless," tweeted Rajinikanth.
Dear @sachin_rt , my best wishes for the success of 'Sachin ... a billion dreams'. God bless.? Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) April 18, 2017
Apart from Hindi, Sachin: A Billion Dreams will release in Marathi and Tamil. Sachin Tendulkar also recorded a song, Cricket Wali Beat, for the film with singer Sonu Nigam. Sachin Tendulkar debuted in 1989 and retired from all forms of cricket in 2013. He currently mentors Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians.