When Akshay Kumar Met The Real Padman

Akshay Kumar recently met Arunachalam Muruganantham at the actor's residence in Mumbai. Mr Muruganantham shared the pictures from his meeting with Akshay and Twinkle Khanna on Facebook

  | February 09, 2017 20:46 IST (New Delhi)
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna with Arunachalam Muruganantham (Courtesy: amurugaofficial )

Actor Akshay Kumar recently met Arunachalam Muruganantham, the Coimbatore-based entrepreneur who invented the low-cost sanitary pad making machine. Akshay, 49, will be seen as Mr Muruganantham in the film titled Padman. Akshay's wife and actor Twinkle Khanna was also seen in the pictures shared by Arunachalam on Facebook. Pad Man is directed by R Balki and produced by Twinkle Khanna under her new banner Mrs FunnyBones Productions. Arunachalam captioned the images as, "Two men discussing about women personal hygiene importance.. Arunachalam Muruganantham met the simple & humble hero Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna at Juhu, Mumbai residence." (sic). Akshay's film will also star Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

Sonam Kapoor, who has co-starred Akshay in Thank You was 'thrilled' to join the project. Posting a picture, she wrote: "Thrilled to be a part of this prestigious project."
 
 

Meanwhile, Akshay's first film of 2017, a courtroom drama Jolly LLB 2 releases on Friday. Akshay plays a small-time lawyer Jolly Mishra in the Subhash Kapoor-directed film. The film is a sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013 film Jolly LLB. Annu Kapoor takes Boman Irani's place as the antagonist while Saurabh Shukla retains his part.

Apart from Jolly LLB 2 and Padman, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Toilet - Ek Prem Katha with Bhumi Pednekar and opposite Rajinikanth in 2.0. The film marks Akshay's debut in the Tamil film industry. He plays the prime antagonist in the 2.0. Also, for next year, Akshay has signed a project which will be co-produced by Salman Khan and Karan Johar.
 

