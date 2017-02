When Akshay Kumar Met The Real Padman

Thrilled to be a part of this prestigious project. #rbalki @akshaykumar @mrsfunnybones @radhikaofficial #padman A photo posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:49am PST

Actor Akshay Kumar recently met Arunachalam Muruganantham, the Coimbatore-based entrepreneur who invented the low-cost sanitary pad making machine. Akshay, 49, will be seen as Mr Muruganantham in the film titled Padman . Akshay's wife and actor Twinkle Khanna was also seen in the pictures shared by Arunachalam on Facebook.is directed by R Balki and produced by Twinkle Khanna under her new banner Mrs FunnyBones Productions. Arunachalam captioned the images as, "Two men discussing about women personal hygiene importance.. Arunachalam Muruganantham met the simple & humble hero Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna at Juhu, Mumbai residence." (sic). Akshay's film will also star Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.See the pictures here:Sonam Kapoor, who has co-starred Akshay inwas 'thrilled' to join the project. Posting a picture, she wrote: "Thrilled to be a part of this prestigious project."Meanwhile, Akshay's first film of 2017, a courtroom dramareleases on Friday. Akshay plays a small-time lawyer Jolly Mishra in the Subhash Kapoor-directed film. The film is a sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013 film. Annu Kapoor takes Boman Irani's place as the antagonist while Saurabh Shukla retains his part.Apart fromand Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Toilet - Ek Prem Katha with Bhumi Pednekar and opposite Rajinikanth in. The film marks Akshay's debut in the Tamil film industry. He plays the prime antagonist in the. Also, for next year, Akshay has signed a project which will be co-produced by Salman Khan and Karan Johar.