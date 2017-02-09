When Akshay Kumar Met The Real Padman

See the pictures here:
Sonam Kapoor, who has co-starred Akshay in Thank You was 'thrilled' to join the project. Posting a picture, she wrote: "Thrilled to be a part of this prestigious project."
Meanwhile, Akshay's first film of 2017, a courtroom drama Jolly LLB 2 releases on Friday. Akshay plays a small-time lawyer Jolly Mishra in the Subhash Kapoor-directed film. The film is a sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013 film Jolly LLB. Annu Kapoor takes Boman Irani's place as the antagonist while Saurabh Shukla retains his part.
Apart from Jolly LLB 2 and Padman, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Toilet - Ek Prem Katha with Bhumi Pednekar and opposite Rajinikanth in 2.0. The film marks Akshay's debut in the Tamil film industry. He plays the prime antagonist in the 2.0. Also, for next year, Akshay has signed a project which will be co-produced by Salman Khan and Karan Johar.