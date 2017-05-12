When Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Met 'Real Life Padman'

Here's what Twinkle posted:
Ahead of the shoot, Akshay, 49, posted a picture with Twinkle, 43, and wrote, "Embarking on a new journey, this time with the Mrs. First day of @mrsfunnybones' #Padman directed by R. Balki, need ur love & luck as always."
Padman is Twinkle's first film as producer and is being made under her banner Mrs Funnybones Movies. Of her collaboration with Akshay, she earlier told news agency PTI, "I think it's a great team. We are playing tennis doubles, and I think that's a pretty good foundation for a marriage to last."
Akshay Kumar recently received his first ever National Award for Best Actor for Rustom. The film is based on the 1959 Nanavati case.
Earlier this week, Akshay met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He tweeted:
Met PM @narendramodi and got the opportunity to tell him about my upcoming 'Toilet-Ek Prem Katha.' His smile at just the title made my day! pic.twitter.com/qbvYrlbM2Y? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 9, 2017
Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with R Balki in films like Cheeni Kum, Paa and Shamitabh, is also a part of Padman. Mr Bachchan has a guest appearance in the film.