When Amitabh Bachchan Danced To Tamma Tamma With Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan On Ramp

Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were part of a charity fashion show, organised to raise funds for children who are suffering from cancer. Sussanne Khan an Sonali Bendre were also a part of the event

  | February 27, 2017 20:44 IST (New Delhi)
Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan photographed during the fashion show

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan walked the ramp with Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan for the 12th edition of Caring with Style Fashion show. The event was in association with Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA). The trio set the stage on fire as they danced to songs like Mere Angne Mein and Badrinath Ki Dulhania's latest chartbuster Tamma Tamma. Mr Bachchan wore a black kurta with white floral designs and he paired his look with flared black trousers. The superstar, along with Alia and Varun was the show stopper for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend and Romanian model Iulia Vantur, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and actress Sonali Bendre also walked the ramp.

Check out Mr Bachchan's style statement here:
 
Amitabh Bachchan wore a black kurta with white floral designs


Alia and Varun colour co-ordinated in pink and looked extremely royal in the Indian couture.
 
Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan dance to their song Tamma Tamma


The designer duo posted Big B, Alia and Varun's dance on Instagram:
 


Highlighting the importance to donate for causes like these, Mr Bachchan said, "Charity exists through donation and we are here tonight to provoke, request and urge you with folded hands to make a generous contribution towards this cause," news agency IANS quoted him as saying. The Pink star further added, "It's a very sad sight to see a young child suffering from cancer and your donation can go a long way in giving an opportunity to these young souls to lead a healthy life."

Several celebrities like Disha Patani, television actor Ragini Khanna and many other celebrities walked the ramp.

Here are some pictures from the event:
 
Iulia Vantur photographed at the event

 

Sonali Bendre walks the ramp


The night began with a performance by Iulia who sang Salman songs like Teri Meri, Jag Ghoomeya and. Later, she was joined on stage by music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya.

Professionally, Amitabh Bachchan is prepping for Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3 while Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are awaiting the release of their film Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

(With IANS inputs)

Highlights

  • Big B, Alia and Varun danced to Mere Angne Mein and Tamma Tamma
  • Iulia Vantur sang Salman Khan's hit songs
  • Sonali Bendre and Sussanne Khan also walked the ramp
 

