When Amitabh Bachchan Danced To Tamma Tamma With Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan On Ramp

Amitabh Bachchan wore a black kurta with white floral designs

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan dance to their song Tamma Tamma

Iulia Vantur photographed at the event



Sonali Bendre walks the ramp

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan walked the ramp withco-stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan for the 12th edition of Caring with Style Fashion show. The event was in association with Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA). The trio set the stage on fire as they danced to songs likeand Badrinath Ki Dulhania's latest chartbuster Tamma Tamma . Mr Bachchan wore a black kurta with white floral designs and he paired his look with flared black trousers. The superstar, along with Alia and Varun was the show stopper for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend and Romanian model Iulia Vantur, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and actress Sonali Bendre also walked the ramp.Check out Mr Bachchan's style statement here:Alia and Varun colour co-ordinated in pink and looked extremely royal in the Indian couture.The designer duo posted Big B, Alia and Varun's dance on Instagram:Highlighting the importance to donate for causes like these, Mr Bachchan said, "Charity exists through donation and we are here tonight to provoke, request and urge you with folded hands to make a generous contribution towards this cause," news agency IANS quoted him as saying. Thestar further added, "It's a very sad sight to see a young child suffering from cancer and your donation can go a long way in giving an opportunity to these young souls to lead a healthy life."Several celebrities like Disha Patani, television actor Ragini Khanna and many other celebrities walked the ramp.Here are some pictures from the event:The night began with a performance by Iulia who sang Salman songs likeand. Later, she was joined on stage by music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya.Professionally, Amitabh Bachchan is prepping for Ram Gopal Varma'swhile Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are awaiting the release of their film(With IANS inputs)