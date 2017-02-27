When Amitabh Bachchan Danced To Tamma Tamma With Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan On Ramp

Check out Mr Bachchan's style statement here:
Alia and Varun colour co-ordinated in pink and looked extremely royal in the Indian couture.
The designer duo posted Big B, Alia and Varun's dance on Instagram:
Bringing the Groove! Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sussanne Khan and Sonali Bendre with Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla at CPAA fashion show. #abujanisandeepkhosla #fashionshow #fashion #designers #amitabhbachchan #aliabhatt #sussannekhan #sonalibendre #varundhawan #bollywood #actors #celebs #Celebrity #abujani #sandeepkhosla #ajsk #event #great #grandeur #indianwear #designerwear #sherwani #lehenga #ghagra #art #colours #couture #beauty #beautiful #stunning @aliaabhatt @amitabhbachchan @suzkr @iamsonalibendre @varundvn
Highlighting the importance to donate for causes like these, Mr Bachchan said, "Charity exists through donation and we are here tonight to provoke, request and urge you with folded hands to make a generous contribution towards this cause," news agency IANS quoted him as saying. The Pink star further added, "It's a very sad sight to see a young child suffering from cancer and your donation can go a long way in giving an opportunity to these young souls to lead a healthy life."
Several celebrities like Disha Patani, television actor Ragini Khanna and many other celebrities walked the ramp.
Here are some pictures from the event:
The night began with a performance by Iulia who sang Salman songs like Teri Meri, Jag Ghoomeya and. Later, she was joined on stage by music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya.
Professionally, Amitabh Bachchan is prepping for Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3 while Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are awaiting the release of their film Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
(With IANS inputs)