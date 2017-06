When 'Jasoos' Katrina Kaif Met Sidharth Malhotra. See Pic

I think I have a #jasoos behind me #bumpedinto @katrinakaif A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Jun 3, 2017 at 1:32am PDT

Get up get up get up ... btw I REALLY love my yellow blanket .(important information) A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

Late night training session . .. loveuyas @yasminkarachiwala . If I'm in gym she's in gym . #okgoodnight A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

Actress Katrina Kaif, who is awaiting the release of the much-awaited film Jagga Jasoos , recently met Sidharth Malhotra, or rather they 'bumped into' each other. Katrina and Sidharth together co-starred in the 2016 film. Sidharth shared a picture from there surprise meet with the caption, "I think I have a #jasoos behind me #bumpedinto @katrinakaif." Sidharth is seen giving a confused look while Katrina stares right into the camera. In, Katrina stars opposite her rumoured ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The film is Anurag Basu's much-delayed project. Jagga Jasoos is now scheduled to release on July 14 Check out Katrina and Sidharth's picture here:Katrina and Sidharth'sfailed to impress the critics, but, the songfrom their film, was a huge success. The film tracked Katrina and Sidharth's characters love story.Meanwhile, Katrina shared an 'important information' about herself via an Instagram post. Here it is.She is also sweating out in style at the gym late in the night.Katrina Kaif is currently filmingwith Salman Khan. The film is a sequel to their 2012 blockbuster film, directed by Kabir Khan. Both Katrina and Salman will reprise their roles of Tiger and Zoya in the film.is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. A few days ago, the film was being shot in Abu Dhabi.releases this year during Christmas. Sidharth Malhotra on the other hand, is will be seen in, opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. He also haswith Sonakshi Sinha in the pipeline.