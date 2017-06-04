Advertisement
When 'Jasoos' Katrina Kaif Met Sidharth Malhotra. See Pic

Katrina Kaif, who is awaiting the release of the much-awaited film Jagga Jasoos, 'bumped into' Sidharth Malhotra on Saturday

  | June 04, 2017 10:26 IST (New Delhi)
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra co-starred in Baar Baar Dekho (Image courtesy: s1dofficial )

Highlights

  • "I think I have a jasoos behind me," Sidharth captioned his post
  • Katrina stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Jagga Jasoos
  • After Jagga Jasoos, she will be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai
Actress Katrina Kaif, who is awaiting the release of the much-awaited film Jagga Jasoos, recently met Sidharth Malhotra, or rather they 'bumped into' each other. Katrina and Sidharth together co-starred in the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho. Sidharth shared a picture from there surprise meet with the caption, "I think I have a #jasoos behind me #bumpedinto @katrinakaif." Sidharth is seen giving a confused look while Katrina stares right into the camera. In Jagga Jasoos, Katrina stars opposite her rumoured ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The film is Anurag Basu's much-delayed project. Jagga Jasoos is now scheduled to release on July 14.

Check out Katrina and Sidharth's picture here:
 
 

I think I have a #jasoos behind me #bumpedinto @katrinakaif

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on



Katrina and Sidharth's Baar Baar Dekho failed to impress the critics, but, the song Kaala Chashma from their film, was a huge success. The film tracked Katrina and Sidharth's characters love story.

Meanwhile, Katrina shared an 'important information' about herself via an Instagram post. Here it is.
 
 

Get up get up get up ... btw I REALLY love my yellow blanket .(important information)

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



She is also sweating out in style at the gym late in the night.
 
 

Late night training session . .. loveuyas @yasminkarachiwala . If I'm in gym she's in gym . #okgoodnight

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



Katrina Kaif is currently filming Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan. The film is a sequel to their 2012 blockbuster film Ek Tha Tiger, directed by Kabir Khan. Both Katrina and Salman will reprise their roles of Tiger and Zoya in the film. Tiger Zinda Hai is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. A few days ago, the film was being shot in Abu Dhabi. Tiger Zinda Hai releases this year during Christmas.

Sidharth Malhotra on the other hand, is will be seen in Reloaded, opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. He also has Ittefaq with Sonakshi Sinha in the pipeline.
 

 

