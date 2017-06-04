When 'Jasoos' Katrina Kaif Met Sidharth Malhotra. See Pic

Check out Katrina and Sidharth's picture here:
Katrina and Sidharth's Baar Baar Dekho failed to impress the critics, but, the song Kaala Chashma from their film, was a huge success. The film tracked Katrina and Sidharth's characters love story.
Meanwhile, Katrina shared an 'important information' about herself via an Instagram post. Here it is.
She is also sweating out in style at the gym late in the night.
Katrina Kaif is currently filming Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan. The film is a sequel to their 2012 blockbuster film Ek Tha Tiger, directed by Kabir Khan. Both Katrina and Salman will reprise their roles of Tiger and Zoya in the film. Tiger Zinda Hai is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. A few days ago, the film was being shot in Abu Dhabi. Tiger Zinda Hai releases this year during Christmas.
Sidharth Malhotra on the other hand, is will be seen in Reloaded, opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. He also has Ittefaq with Sonakshi Sinha in the pipeline.