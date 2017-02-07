Advertisement
When Salman Khan Threatened To Slap Varun Dhawan!

Varun Dhawan, who steps into Salman Khan's shoes for the sequel to 1997 hit comedy caper, Judwaa, received a surprise package from the superstar last week. On opening it, he found a bunch of baggy denim pants with a note.

"Just a day before the shoot started, I received a carton full of Salman bhai's jeans. He later called to say the pants will match my tapori character. It was a sweet gesture," Varun gushes.

Recalling a funny anecdote from the trial show of Judwaa, the young actor says, "Salman bhai was standing outside [the set], wearing a ganjee and shorts. And I addressed him as Salman uncle. He said, 'I will slap you if you call me that. Call me bhai or else I won't allow you inside'."

While comparisons with the star are inevitable, director David Dhawan, who had also helmed the first part, says there cannot be another Salman: "No one can match up to him, not even my son. His dedication is unparalleled."

Currently, shoot for a Ganpati song in the Sajid Nadiadwala production is underway at Film City, Goregaon.
 

