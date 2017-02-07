When Salman Khan Threatened To Slap Varun Dhawan!

"Just a day before the shoot started, I received a carton full of Salman bhai's jeans. He later called to say the pants will match my tapori character. It was a sweet gesture," Varun gushes.
Recalling a funny anecdote from the trial show of Judwaa, the young actor says, "Salman bhai was standing outside [the set], wearing a ganjee and shorts. And I addressed him as Salman uncle. He said, 'I will slap you if you call me that. Call me bhai or else I won't allow you inside'."
While comparisons with the star are inevitable, director David Dhawan, who had also helmed the first part, says there cannot be another Salman: "No one can match up to him, not even my son. His dedication is unparalleled."
Currently, shoot for a Ganpati song in the Sajid Nadiadwala production is underway at Film City, Goregaon.
