When Salman Khan Wrapped Tubelight Shoot Early To Meet Jackie Chan

Salman Khan and Sonu Sood have co-starred in 2010 film Dabangg and the latter says that they've been great friends ever since. "He is very sweet. He gets very excited whenever something good happens in my life. I remember he was very happy when me, Jackie and he were sitting and chatting. He told Jackie that I'm his one of the most favourite people in the industry. And whenever something good happens in my life he feels as happy as I do. Those words were very special and at the same time they motivate you in life to work harder," Sonu said.
In fact, Salman Khan was one of the first celebs to share the trailer of Sonu's kung Fu Yoga on Twitter. On Wednesday, Salman also shared a video on social media featuring him, Sonu and Chan.
February 1, 2017
Kung Fu Yoga, directed by Stanley Tong, is set to release on February 3 in India. The film released last week in China and USA.
(With PTI inputs)