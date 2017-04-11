When Shah Rukh Khan 'Wanted' To Do A Film With Akshay Kumar

Salman, Akshay and Karan had announced their collaboration on social media: The film will be backed by Dharma Productions and Salman Khan Films.
Coming together for a film produced by friends, @BeingSalmanKhan and @karanjohar, starring me! Out in 2018. pic.twitter.com/aOyfZS4p94? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 2, 2017
Supremely excited to coproduce with @BeingSalmanKhan#SKF on a film starring @akshaykumar directed by Anurag Singh...releasing 2018! pic.twitter.com/QAUrcecxjx? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 2, 2017
"They should not be taken as individuals, as Karan or Salman. It's Dharma and SKF. They are different identities, they are film producers. It's about the company, not about individuals. So, two companies have come together to make a film with a big movie star. Filmmaking should be collaborative," the Dilwale actor told DNA.
Both SRK and Akshay's projects are one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. Both the films will cash on the Independence Day weekend.
Apart from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay Kumar, who recently won his first ever National Award for Rustom, will star in Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Padman. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Anand L Rai's untitled film, in which, he plays a dwarf.