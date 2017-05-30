When Shah Rukh Khan Was 'Embarrassed' At A Party Many Years Ago

"Shah Rukh Khan looking rather embarrassed at my antics with Karan Johar," Farah captioned the throwback photograph, dated 2000. Old is gold, and here is proof. Shah Rukh spotted and replied to Farah's post, saying he still has the shirt from the party and it looks like a reunion is in the cards.
This is what Farah had posted:
Shah Rukh is embarrassed, yet again:
And u r doing it all over again! We should hav another nite like this, I still have the shirt. https://t.co/9iSV9RNBGw? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 30, 2017
The photograph is from two years after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released in 1998, which had Shah Rukh playing a college student for one half of the film. Karan cast Kajol and Rani Mukerji opposite Shah Rukh in the college drama which enjoys the status of a blockbuster now. Farah Khan had several brief appearances throughout the film.
Meanwhile on May 25, Farah fished through old photos to get hold of Karan Johar's 'right profile' for wishing the filmmaker on his 45th birthday recently.
Shah Rukh Khan also made a cameo in Karan Johar's last directed film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and is currently busy shooting for Aanand L Rai's film. He will next be seen in a movie with Anushka Sharma, directed by Imtiaz Ali. Karan Johar will next be producing Ayan Mukerji's Dragon, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.