Where Was Deepika Padukone On Valentine's Day? We'll Tell You

On Valentine's Day, a masked picture of Deepika Padukone and her girlfriends were spotted on her social media feed

  | February 16, 2017 14:16 IST (New Delhi)
Valentine's Day

Deepika Padukone's stylist shared this pic on Instagram (courtesy: shaleenanathani )

Deepika Padukone could not have spent a more relaxing day post Valentine's Day. However, please keep in mind that there was no Ranveer Singh involved. While Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan exchanged tweets, Shilpa Shetty shared a throwback picture with husband Raj Kundra, and Bipasha Basu painted Instagram red, we found a masked picture of Deepika and her girlfriends on her social media feed. "Happy Valentine's Day, missing my girls," she wrote. A day later, Deepika's stylist, designer Shaleena Nathani, shared a photo of Deepika having breakfast in a bathrobe in what appears to be New York, where Deepika currently is to attend the ongoing New York Fashion Week. Shaleena, who almost always accompanies Deepika on her trips, wrote: "I got the hottest valentine in town."

We agree.
 
 

I got the hottest valentine in town @deepikapadukone

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on



Shaleena kept us updated with Deepika's itinerary right from the start. Now, she's been sharing pictures of Deepika from the fashion fiesta in New York. Deepika attended the New York Fashion week in a navy blue, trench-coat like dress from the shelves of Michael Kors.
 
 

@deepikapadukone for @michealkorss makeup @hungvanngo hair @renatocampora #NYFW2017

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on


Deepika was also photographed sitting by the runway, looking stunning as ever. Deepika was in zero accessories but her side-swept hairstyle did all the talking.
 
 

With this beauty @michealkorss #nyfw2017

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on



Deepika travels and always travels in style. En-route New York, Deepika turned heads at the airport in her carefully curated travel wardrobe. She paired a Celine coat with a classic denim and white combination. Deepika was carrying a Burberry tote and sported shoes designed by Alice and Olivia.
 
 

Waiting ....... @deepikapadukone

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on



Deepika's Valentine's Day this year looks very different from last year's when she was shooting for her Hollywood debut xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage in Toronto and was visited by a special guest. Deepika's rumoured boyfriend Ranveer dropped down on the sets of the film, a day ahead of February 14, making Deepika 'very happy.'
 

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's maiden Hollywood film stars Vin Diesel and released in January. Deepika Padukone, 31, is currently filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period film Padmavati, in which she plays the titular role of Rani Padmini. Padmavati also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in prominent roles.
 

Highlights

  • Deepika is currently at the ongoing New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter
  • Deepika was photographed wearing Michael Kors at NYFW
  • Deepika is accompanied by her stylist Shaleena Nathani
 

