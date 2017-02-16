Where Was Deepika Padukone On Valentine's Day? We'll Tell You

We agree.
Shaleena kept us updated with Deepika's itinerary right from the start. Now, she's been sharing pictures of Deepika from the fashion fiesta in New York. Deepika attended the New York Fashion week in a navy blue, trench-coat like dress from the shelves of Michael Kors.
Deepika was also photographed sitting by the runway, looking stunning as ever. Deepika was in zero accessories but her side-swept hairstyle did all the talking.
Deepika travels and always travels in style. En-route New York, Deepika turned heads at the airport in her carefully curated travel wardrobe. She paired a Celine coat with a classic denim and white combination. Deepika was carrying a Burberry tote and sported shoes designed by Alice and Olivia.
Deepika's Valentine's Day this year looks very different from last year's when she was shooting for her Hollywood debut xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage in Toronto and was visited by a special guest. Deepika's rumoured boyfriend Ranveer dropped down on the sets of the film, a day ahead of February 14, making Deepika 'very happy.'
Special visitor on set today. #RanveerSingh and a very happy #DeepikaPadukone. Great spirit and smile. #Cooldudepic.twitter.com/dvwmWh1NZ2? D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) February 13, 2016
Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's maiden Hollywood film stars Vin Diesel and released in January. Deepika Padukone, 31, is currently filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period film Padmavati, in which she plays the titular role of Rani Padmini. Padmavati also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in prominent roles.