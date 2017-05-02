Why Deepika Padukone Was Reduced To Tears On Day 1 Of Ram-Leela

Talking about Deepika, the scriptwriter also added in her interview that Deepika had learnt the previous set of dialogues and needed an entire day to work her way around the changed script. "She's usually very good with memorising her lines but the change meant completely upsetting her pattern. We sat with her that entire day and worked the lines till she got fully comfortable with that," Ms Wahal told IANS.
Talking about the particular scene, Mr Singh added: "This is the scene where Ram and Leela meet for the first time as heads of their clans and divide their business periphery. What she did with the scene is something that's out for the world to see. We must add that she's a brave artiste." Ranveer Singh featured as the daredevil Ram in Ram-Leela, which marked the 31-year-old actor's first film with his rumoured girlfriend.
Ranveer and Deepika have also shared screen space in 2015's Bajirao Mastani, yet another Bhansali film. They duo will next be seen in the 54-year-old filmmaker's ambitious project Padmavati, along with Shahid Kapoor.
Deepika Padukone recently made a stunning appearance in the title song of Dinesh Vijan's Raabta, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. (With IANS inputs)