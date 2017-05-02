Advertisement
Why Deepika Padukone Was Reduced To Tears On Day 1 Of Ram-Leela

"She's usually very good with memorising her lines but the change meant completely upsetting her pattern. We sat with her that entire day and worked the lines till she got fully comfortable with that," revealed Garima Wahal, one of the scriptwriters of Raam Leela

  May 02, 2017
Ram Leela

Deepika Padukone in a still from Ram-Leela

  • "Deepika's good with memorising her lines," said the film's scriptwriter
  • "Deepika broke down because of last-minute changes," she added
  • Deepika broke down due to some last-minute changes in the dialogues
It's been four years for Deepika Padukone to have shot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 drama Ram-Leela, in which she featured in the role of the feisty Gujarati protagonist Leela. In a recent interview with IANS, the dialogue writers of the film, Garima Wahal and Siddharth Singh, revealed that the 31-year-old actress broke down on the sets of the film after last minute changes were made in her dialogues. Ms Wahal also told IANS that the celebrated filmmaker is actually known for incorporating impromptu alterations in the script. "It was day one of shoot for her. Deepika had broken down because of some last-minute changes in the dialogues. Last-minute changes are a favourite thing with Sanjay sir. We guess he does it to derive a certain spontaneity out of actors and to break their rhythm," IANS quoted Ms Wahal as saying.

Talking about Deepika, the scriptwriter also added in her interview that Deepika had learnt the previous set of dialogues and needed an entire day to work her way around the changed script. "She's usually very good with memorising her lines but the change meant completely upsetting her pattern. We sat with her that entire day and worked the lines till she got fully comfortable with that," Ms Wahal told IANS.

Talking about the particular scene, Mr Singh added: "This is the scene where Ram and Leela meet for the first time as heads of their clans and divide their business periphery. What she did with the scene is something that's out for the world to see. We must add that she's a brave artiste." Ranveer Singh featured as the daredevil Ram in Ram-Leela, which marked the 31-year-old actor's first film with his rumoured girlfriend.

Ranveer and Deepika have also shared screen space in 2015's Bajirao Mastani, yet another Bhansali film. They duo will next be seen in the 54-year-old filmmaker's ambitious project Padmavati, along with Shahid Kapoor.

Deepika Padukone recently made a stunning appearance in the title song of Dinesh Vijan's Raabta, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. (With IANS inputs)

 

