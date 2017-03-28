Why Half Girlfriend Director Mohit Suri Changed Chetan Bhagat's Story For His Film

But did that go well with Chetan Bhagat? The director said Mr Bagat never disagreed over the changes made in the script of the film, reported DNA. "The minute Chetan gave me the book, I asked him if he wanted to be a part of the screenplay, but he refused saying he was too closely connected to it. While he was creatively involved with the script, he never fought over the changes we made," DNA quoted Mohit Suri as saying.
Mohit Suri also said that modifications were made to make the story more relatable to the present time. "It's about rich families and how girls are treated there so I have kept it more relevant to today's times. The film also shows the hypocrisy in our society especially concerning women," said Mr Suri, reported DNA.
"Maybe it's because I have a daughter of my own today and experiencing fatherhood has wrought that change to be more socially conscious. My daughter can make me proud someday. When I see her, I feel so happy. Why can't daughters take their family name ahead?" said the director, as reported by DNA. Mohit Suri is married to actress Udita Goswami and they are parents to a daughter named Devi.
Half Girlfriend also stars Arjun Kapoor as Madhav Jha, a basketball enthusiast and releases on May 19. Half Girlfriend is Chetan Bhagat's fourth novel which has been adapted in a film.