Why Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding Might Have To Change Its Name

Veere Ki Wedding co-producer Chandan Bakshi told mid-day, "IMPPA had initially asked us to change the title, but they gave the team a green signal after learning of the trademark and that a major part of the film had been shot." Mr Trikha says the songs of the film have already been shot and after next week, 80 per cent of the movie will be complete.
It seems that Veere Di Wedding might have to rename itself. "Anil will have to choose a new title, since shooting is yet to commence for his film. That's the only way out," a senior member of IMPPA told mid-day.
Veere Di Wedding, directed by Shashank Ghosh, was supposed to start filming last year but the shoot schedule was postponed because of Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy. The film also features Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles.