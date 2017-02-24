Why Pooja Bhatt Won't File Complaint Against Man Who Posed As Her Agent

Met Prashant Malgewar-The man who took money from an event co on my behalf without my consent & made him return the funds to them. ? Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 23, 2017

He admitted his deceit,apologised irrevocably & promised he would never attempt something like this with any other artiste or individual. ? Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 23, 2017

Prashant Malgewar is a sole bread earner & seemed genuinely remorseful. Will not press charges for the sake of his family. Forgive. Forget. ? Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 23, 2017

Thank you ALL for your overwhelming support when I first put this news out.It was all of your responses that truly played on his conscience. ? Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 23, 2017

Thank you for all the love & birthday wishes guys... the kindness of you Intimate strangers never ceases to overwhelm me. ? Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 24, 2017