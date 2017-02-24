Why Pooja Bhatt Won't File Complaint Against Man Who Posed As Her Agent

Here's what Pooja Bhatt shared:
Met Prashant Malgewar-The man who took money from an event co on my behalf without my consent & made him return the funds to them.? Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 23, 2017
He admitted his deceit,apologised irrevocably & promised he would never attempt something like this with any other artiste or individual.? Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 23, 2017
Prashant Malgewar is a sole bread earner & seemed genuinely remorseful. Will not press charges for the sake of his family. Forgive. Forget.? Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 23, 2017
Thank you ALL for your overwhelming support when I first put this news out.It was all of your responses that truly played on his conscience.? Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 23, 2017
Pooja Bhatt celebrates her 45 birthday today and in a separate tweet thanked everyone for birthday wishes:
Thank you for all the love & birthday wishes guys... the kindness of you Intimate strangers never ceases to overwhelm me.? Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 24, 2017
Pooja Bhatt is filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's daughter from his first wife Kiran (Loraine Bright). She is the eldest of Mahesh and Kiran Bhatt's two children - she has a brother Rahul. Actress Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are Pooja's step sisters - daughters of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan.
Pooja Bhatt debuted in Bollywood in 1990 film Daddy, which was directed by her father. Her next two films - Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin and Sadak - were also made by Mahesh Bhatt. Pooja's last film as an actor was Everybody Says I'm Fine! (2001). As a director, Pooja has made Paap (2003), Kajraare (2010) and Jism 2 (2012).