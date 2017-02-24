Advertisement
Why Pooja Bhatt Won't File Complaint Against Man Who Posed As Her Agent

Pooja Bhatt says the man who posed as her agent and duped a company seemed 'remorseful' and apologized to her

  February 24, 2017
Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt celebrated her 45th birthday today

Actress turned filmmaker Pooja Bhatt met the man who posed as her manager and duped an event management company and recounted what happened on Twitter. On Friday, Pooja Bhatt, 45, shared that she met Prashant Malgewar and made him return the money to the company. The Paap director also said that she will not press charges againts Mr Malgewar because he "seemed genuinely remorseful." The Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin actress wrote in a series of tweets: "Met Prashant Malgewar - The man who took money from an event co on my behalf without my consent & made him return the funds to them. He admitted his deceit, apologised irrevocably and promised he would never attempt something like this with any other artiste or individual. Prashant Malgewar is a sole bread earner and seemed genuinely remorseful. Will not press charges for the sake of his family. Forgive. Forget. (sic)."

Pooja Bhatt is filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's daughter from his first wife Kiran (Loraine Bright). She is the eldest of Mahesh and Kiran Bhatt's two children - she has a brother Rahul. Actress Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are Pooja's step sisters - daughters of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

Pooja Bhatt debuted in Bollywood in 1990 film Daddy, which was directed by her father. Her next two films - Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin and Sadak - were also made by Mahesh Bhatt. Pooja's last film as an actor was Everybody Says I'm Fine! (2001). As a director, Pooja has made Paap (2003), Kajraare (2010) and Jism 2 (2012).

