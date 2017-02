Why Pooja Bhatt Won't File Complaint Against Man Who Posed As Her Agent

Met Prashant Malgewar-The man who took money from an event co on my behalf without my consent & made him return the funds to them. ? Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 23, 2017

He admitted his deceit,apologised irrevocably & promised he would never attempt something like this with any other artiste or individual. ? Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 23, 2017

Prashant Malgewar is a sole bread earner & seemed genuinely remorseful. Will not press charges for the sake of his family. Forgive. Forget. ? Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 23, 2017

Thank you ALL for your overwhelming support when I first put this news out.It was all of your responses that truly played on his conscience. ? Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 23, 2017

Thank you for all the love & birthday wishes guys... the kindness of you Intimate strangers never ceases to overwhelm me. ? Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 24, 2017

Actress turned filmmaker Pooja Bhatt met the man who posed as her manager and duped an event management company and recounted what happened on Twitter. Pooja Bhatt celebrates her 45 birthday today and in a separate tweet thanked everyone for birthday wishes: Pooja Bhatt is filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's daughter from his first wife Kiran (Loraine Bright). She is the eldest of Mahesh and Kiran Bhatt's two children - she has a brother Rahul. Actress Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are Pooja's step sisters - daughters of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. Pooja Bhatt debuted in Bollywood in 1990 film, which was directed by her father. Her next two films - and - were also made by Mahesh Bhatt. Pooja's last film as an actor was (2001). As a director, Pooja has made (2003), (2010) and Jism 2 (2012)