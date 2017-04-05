Why Shah Rukh Khan Named His Company Red Chillies. Here's The Story

Shah Rukh, who was last seen in Raees, also told HT that he is fond of cooking and owns several fancy kitchen equipment. "I genuinely want to cook. Imagine, if I open a chain of restaurants and stores, kitna business karunga main (smiles)." Of feminism, Shah Rukh said: "I know it sounds very girlish (smiles). But then, I'm all for empowerment of women. I want to be equal to women. I want to go higher up to their level, instead of thinking that they have to go higher," reports Hindustan Times.
This year Shah Rukh will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali's yet-untitled film which also stars Anushka Sharma. The film releases in April. Shah Rukh also plays a dwarf in director Aanand L Rai's film which will release later this year. And in between he has a cameo in Salman Khan's Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan.