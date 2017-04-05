Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Why Shah Rukh Khan Named His Company Red Chillies. Here's The Story

Shah Rukh Khan said: "I was like, 'just in case film-making fails, I'll open a restaurant by the same name. Red Chillies Restaurant toh chalega hi"

  | April 05, 2017 18:53 IST (New Delhi)
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: XYZ)

Highlights

  • Shah Rukh said he would've opened a restaurant of same name
  • Red Chillies Restaurant toh chalega hi, he said
  • Red Chillies' VFX studio has worked on Krrish 3, Ra. One and Phillauri
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan shared interesting trivia as to why he named his film and VFX making company Red Chillies Entertainment. In an interview to Hindustan Times, the Badshah actor said: "Juhi (Chawla) once asked me, 'Why have you named your company, Red Chillies?' And I was like, 'just in case film-making fails, I'll open a restaurant by the same name. Red Chillies Restaurant toh chalega hi (laughs)." But, he didn't need a Plan B to start with. The 51-year-old actor's company co-produces most of the films he stars in - Dear Zindagi and Happy New Year to name a few. Its visual effects studio has worked on films like Krrish 3, Ra. One, Phillauri and Dil Dhadakne Do.

Shah Rukh, who was last seen in Raees, also told HT that he is fond of cooking and owns several fancy kitchen equipment. "I genuinely want to cook. Imagine, if I open a chain of restaurants and stores, kitna business karunga main (smiles)." Of feminism, Shah Rukh said: "I know it sounds very girlish (smiles). But then, I'm all for empowerment of women. I want to be equal to women. I want to go higher up to their level, instead of thinking that they have to go higher," reports Hindustan Times.

This year Shah Rukh will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali's yet-untitled film which also stars Anushka Sharma. The film releases in April. Shah Rukh also plays a dwarf in director Aanand L Rai's film which will release later this year. And in between he has a cameo in Salman Khan's Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan.

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement