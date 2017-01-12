Will Shah Rukh Khan Be In Salman's Tubelight? What We Know So Far

Whether or not Tubelight, a war drama, will have a Shah Rukh Khan appearance is moot but the actors will be seen together when SRK promotes his new film Raees on the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 10, which is nearing its finale. Raees, which stars SRK as a boot-legger in Gujarat, releases on January 25. Both Khans starred in a promo of SRK's impending appearance on Bigg Boss:
January 8, 2017
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan played brothers in the revenge and reincarnation drama Karan Arjun, the 1995 blockbuster directed by Rakesh Roshan. Mr Roshan's son Hrithik (who was an assistant director on Karan Arjun) stars in Kaabil, which releases alongside Raees.
SRK and Salman have also co-starred in 2002 film Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Salman made a special appearance in 1998's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which starred Shah Rukh Khan. The actors famously fell out and conducted a bitter and public feud for six years before mending their friendship at Salman's sister Arpita's wedding a couple of years ago. That's history now - Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are the best of friends again and committed allies, helping promote each other's films.