Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Will Shah Rukh Khan Be In Salman's Tubelight? What We Know So Far

Whether or not Tubelight, a war drama, will have a Shah Rukh Khan appearance is moot but the actors will be seen together when SRK promotes his new film Raees on the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 10, which is nearing its finale

  | January 12, 2017 12:53 IST (New Delhi)
Tubelight

Shah Rukh and Salman on the sets of Bigg Boss 10

Everyone wants another Karan Arjun moment between actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, us too. We want it to be reel for real. Salman's Tubelight may or may not be the film offering this gladdening of our hearts. Several sites are reporting that the actors, both 51, will appear together (with SRK in a cameo) in Salman's work-in-progress film, directed by Kabir Khan. This is based on a tweet posted by trade analyst Komal Nahta last night which read: "Confirmed news, guys. Absolutely great news. Shah Rukh Khan will play an important cameo in... hold your breath... Salman Khan's Tubelight." We might have to hold our breath for a little longer though, because Mr Nahta has deleted his tweet. We'll be watching his feed closely for updates.

Whether or not Tubelight, a war drama, will have a Shah Rukh Khan appearance is moot but the actors will be seen together when SRK promotes his new film Raees on the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 10, which is nearing its finale. Raees, which stars SRK as a boot-legger in Gujarat, releases on January 25. Both Khans starred in a promo of SRK's impending appearance on Bigg Boss:
 

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan played brothers in the revenge and reincarnation drama Karan Arjun, the 1995 blockbuster directed by Rakesh Roshan. Mr Roshan's son Hrithik (who was an assistant director on Karan Arjun) stars in Kaabil, which releases alongside Raees.

SRK and Salman have also co-starred in 2002 film Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Salman made a special appearance in 1998's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which starred Shah Rukh Khan. The actors famously fell out and conducted a bitter and public feud for six years before mending their friendship at Salman's sister Arpita's wedding a couple of years ago. That's history now - Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are the best of friends again and committed allies, helping promote each other's films.
 

Highlights

  • Reports are based on a tweet posted by trade analyst Komal Nahta
  • Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan played brothers Karan Arjun
  • SRK and Salman have also co-starred in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement