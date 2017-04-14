Will The Real Priyanka Chopra Please Stand Up? See Pic She Posted

Here's a look at her post:
Priyanka will next be seen in her Hollywood debut Baywatch, which co-stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron. The actress, as reported by news agency IANS, will be coming to India for a 10-day break, before she begins the promotions of Baywatch in USA.
Recently, the actress' debut Marathi production, Ventilator, won three awards in the 64th National Film Awards, including the Best Director for Rajesh Mapuskar. Speaking about juggling between India and USA for her work commitments, the actress told IANS, "I am extremely hands-on. I am a control freak. Nothing moves without me knowing, especially creatively. It does get difficult as I've to get someone to fly down the hard drives of the films to me or I've to sit in the middle of the night and talk to the directors when the edit is happening. I guess, because I am an actor and producer, I am more creatively involved."
(With IANS inputs)