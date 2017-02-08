With Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy Promises To Be Fun

Here's what Excel Entertainment tweeted:
Things are about to heat up . @RanveerOfficial and @aliaa08 pair up for @excelmovies#GullyBoy. https://t.co/DNANQOr69zpic.twitter.com/aXDFzmxKcg? Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) February 8, 2017
In October, last year, when Zoya was asked about her impending project Gully Boy, she told reporters that the film is about a Mumbai-based rapper, reported news agency PTI.
Ranveer Singh, 31, seems like a good choice for the role as the Bajirao Mastani actor has proved his proficiency at rapping in an advertisement from a clothing line he endorses. Ranveer wrote the lyrics to a rap song and also perform the rap in a digital video. Ranveer's upcoming film is Padmavati with Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor
Meanwhile Alia Bhatt, who is gearing up for the release of Barinath Ki Dulhania, has been cast opposite Ranveer in a feature film for the first time. This is also her first film with Zoya Akhtar. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukherji's Dragon with Ranbir Kapoor.
Zoya Akhtar, 43, has made films like Luck By Chance, Dil Dhadakne Do (which featured Ranveer) and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara besides directing a segment in Bombay Talkies.
(With PTI inputs)