With Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy Promises To Be Fun

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Mumbai.

Actor Ranveer Singh is director Zoya Akhtar's- after much speculations the news was finally confirmed by the film's producers Excel Entertainment co-owned by Zoya's brother Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani on Wednesday. Actress Alia Bhatt has been cast opposite Ranveer in the music-based film. Excel Entertainment flashed the news on Twitter: "Things are about to heat up . @RanveerOfficial and @aliaa08 pair up for @excelmovies #GullyBoy. (sic)." Alia and Ranveer have earlier worked in various adverts for travel portal and theirwas appreciated by the audience. Zoya has earlier worked with Ranveer in her filmHere's what Excel Entertainment tweeted:In October, last year, when Zoya was asked about her impending project, she told reporters that the film is about a Mumbai-based rapper , reported news agency PTI.Ranveer Singh, 31, seems like a good choice for the role as theactor has proved his proficiency at rapping in an advertisement from a clothing line he endorses. Ranveer wrote the lyrics to a rap song and also perform the rap in a digital video. Ranveer's upcoming film iswith Deepika Padukone and Shahid KapoorMeanwhile Alia Bhatt, who is gearing up for the release of, has been cast opposite Ranveer in a feature film for the first time. This is also her first film with Zoya Akhtar. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukherji'swith Ranbir Kapoor.Zoya Akhtar, 43, has made films like(which featured Ranveer) andbesides directing a segment in(With PTI inputs)