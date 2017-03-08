Women's Day Ka Formula, Calculated By Varun Dhawan Urf Badrinath Bansal

Check out Varun Dhawan's message on International Women's Day here:
Badrinath Ki Dulhania is slated to release in theatres on Friday. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are currently busy promoting their upcoming film across India. The Badlapur actor will be portraying the role of Badrinath Bansal in the film. Badrinath has found his suitable girl in Vaidehi, played by Alia Bhatt, but she refuses to consider him as her suitable man.
The film has been produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions and directed by Shashank Khaitan. Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan will be seen sharing the screen space for the third time in this film. They have previously worked together in films such as -Student Of The Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.
Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in 2016 movie Dishoom along with John Abraham, will next feature in Judwaa 2. The film, which is being directed by David Dhawan, also features Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles.