Zaheer Khan And Sagarika Ghatge Are Engaged. See Pic

Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged@sagarikavghatgepic.twitter.com/rUOtObFhiX? zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) April 24, 2017
Partners for life !!! #engaged@ImZaheerpic.twitter.com/mRxjpQJfID? Sagarika Ghatge (@sagarikavghatge) April 24, 2017
Meanwhile, several cricketers congratulated the couple on their new journey together. Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who married actress Hazel Keech in a week of celebrations last December, wrote, "Welcome to the other side fella. Hope it's always bright for both of you. Many congrats and very happy for you guys. (sic.)"
Welcome to the other side fella hope it's always bright for both of u many congrats and very happy for you guys @ImZaheer@sagarikavghatgepic.twitter.com/79r1fPDvoM? yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2017
In fact, Yuvraj Singh had once posted a telling message to the 31-year-old actress, during the release of her film Irada earlier this year. He wrote, "All the best @sagarikavghatge for tonight. Remember you from the days when you dated a VC of the Indian team. Good choice, not do it in real life. (sic.)" Yuvraj was referring to Sagarika's role in Chak De! India where she played a member of the Indian women's hockey team, who was dating the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team. Sagarika was quick with a response. She wrote, "Thank you @YUVSTRONG1. Hahaha. I never intermingle reel with real. See you tonight.(sic.)"
All the best @sagarikavghatge for tonight remember ufrom the days when u dated a v c of the Indian team good choice not do it in real life pic.twitter.com/1Qq6TZ1WIh? yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 16, 2017
Thank you @YUVSTRONG12 hahaha I never intermingle reel with real . See you tonight. https://t.co/YDnNtLuYoj? Sagarika Ghatge (@sagarikavghatge) February 16, 2017
Actor Abhishek Bachchan also congratulated the couple.
@ImZaheer@sagarikavghatge Many congratulations Zac!? Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 24, 2017
Sagarika Ghatge was recently spotted with Zaheer Khan in the Delhi Daredevils dugout during the team's match against Rising Pune Supergiant. She was last seen in Irada, along with Naseeruddin Shah, Divya Dutta and Arshad Warsi. She is also known for playing the lead role in the Marathi film Premachi Goshta.