Zaheer Khan And Sagarika Ghatge Are Engaged. See Pic

Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged@sagarikavghatgepic.twitter.com/rUOtObFhiX ? zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) April 24, 2017

Welcome to the other side fella hope it's always bright for both of u many congrats and very happy for you guys @ImZaheer@sagarikavghatgepic.twitter.com/79r1fPDvoM ? yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2017

All the best @sagarikavghatge for tonight remember ufrom the days when u dated a v c of the Indian team good choice not do it in real life pic.twitter.com/1Qq6TZ1WIh ? yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 16, 2017

Thank you @YUVSTRONG12 hahaha I never intermingle reel with real . See you tonight. https://t.co/YDnNtLuYoj ? Sagarika Ghatge (@sagarikavghatge) February 16, 2017