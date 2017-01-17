Advertisement
Zaira Wasim Should Be 'Celebrated, Not Persecuted,' Tweet Celebs After Dangal Teen Was Trolled

Zaira Wasim trolled: Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted that the apology was unnecessary on Zaira's part but it was "full of courage"

  January 17, 2017 11:08 IST (New Delhi)
Zaira Wasim played Geeta Phogat as a young girl in Dangal (courtesy: zaira.wasim00)

Teen actress Zaira Wasim has received messages of support from several Bollywood colleagues after she posted and then deleted a Facebook apology, seemingly in response to being trolled for meeting Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. #ZairaWasim was among the top trends on Twitter this morning, with tweets from actors Pooja Bhatt, Anupam Kher and Swara Bhaskar, lyricist Javed Akhtar and singer Sonu Nigam. Zaira, 16, is a native of Srinagar and met Ms Mufti with her parents last Saturday. They discussed her career and experience of filming Dangal, starring Aamir Khan. Zaira played wrestler Geeta Phogat as a young girl, opposite Aamir as Geeta's father Mahavir Phogat. On Monday, Zaira posted a moving note on Facebook apologising to "people offended or displeased by (her) recent actions or the people (she) recently met." She later deleted the post.

Bollywood celebrities have tweeted that the apology was unnecessary but that it showed 'courage.' There has been no response yet from Zaira's co-star Aamir Khan. Among the celebrities who have spoken out is actor Anupam Kher, a Kashmiri himself and who is active on the rights of displaced Kashmiri pandits. Actress-director Pooja Bhatt tweeted: "Now we even consider it our privilege to devour our young? Shame! Zaira Wasim needs to be celebrated not persecuted."
 
 
 
 
 

Wrestler Geeta Phogat, who Zaira played in Dangal, tweeted:
 

In her deleted post, Zaira also wrote: "I hope people can also understand there are certain circumstances that emerge which one cannot control and I hope people still remember that I'm a just a 16 year old girl and I hope you treat me accordingly." She later tweeted about being upset that her post had been 'turned into national news' and urged that it not be 'blown out of proportion.' Later, she deleted her tweet as well.

Mehbooba Mufti said on Monday, "When it comes to talent, youngsters from Jammu and Kashmir are next to none and we must celebrate them and not those who post their photos on Facebook with guns in their hands." On Twitter, opposition leader Omar Abdullah wrote: "A 16-year-old shouldn't be forced to apologise and that too allegedly for meeting Mehbooba Mufti. What are we coming to." Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Zaira is indeed a good actress. It is wrong to force her to apologise on Facebook for meeting Mehbooba Mufti."

Dangal, which released on December 23 and has made over Rs 370 crores, is Zaira Wasim's first major film. She has also been cast in Secret Superstar, to be produced by Aamir Khan, who also has a special appearance in it.
 

