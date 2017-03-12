Advertisement
Zee Cine Awards 2017: Alia Bhatt And Amitabh Bachchan Are Top Winners

Zee Cine Awards 2017: Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan won the Best Actress and Actor awards while Salman Khan bagged the Best Actor Male in the Viewer's Choice category

  | March 12, 2017 15:19 IST (New Delhi)
Alia Bhatt photographed on the Zee Cine Awards red carpet

Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan won Best Actor Female Male awards respectively at last night's Zee Cine Awards 2017. Alia, 23, won for her outstanding performance in Udta Punjab and Mr Bachchan won for Pink. Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma won in the Best Actor Male and Best Actor Female (Viewer's Choice) categories respectively. Zee Cine Awards 2017 was held in Mumbai on Saturday night. Many B-Town celebs like Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt and many others attended the award show. Kareena performed for the first time after giving birth to Taimur Ali Khan in December last year while Alia paid a tribute to her mentor Karan Johar.
 
 

Thank you @zeecineawards for the award tonight!!! Wohooo team Udta Punjab

Rishi Kapoor won Best Supporting Male for Kapoor and Sons and Shabana Azmi bagged the Best Actor award in a Supporting Role (Female) for Neerja. Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Pink won the Best Film Award while Aamir Khan's Dangal won Best Film award in Viewer's Choice category.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Film- Pink

Best Actor Female- Alia Bhatt (Udta Punjab)

Best Actor Male- Amitabh Bachchan (Pink)

Viewer's Choice Best Film- Dangal

Viewer's Choice Best Actor (Female)- Anushka Sharma (Sultan)
 
 

Thank you to everyone for voting for me as best actress for Sultan #zeecineawards2017

Viewer's Choice Best Actor (Male)- Salman Khan (Sultan)

Best Debutante Female- Ritika Singh (Saala Khadoos)

Best Debutante Male- Jim Sarbh (Neerja)

Best Director- Ram Madhvani (Neerja)

Best Actor in a Comic Role: Rishi Kapoor (Kapoor and Sons)

Best Supporting Actress - Shabana Azmi ( Neerja)

Best Supporting Male- Rishi Kapoor (Kapoor and Sons)

Best Actor in a Negative Role- Jim Sarbh (Neerja)

Best Song- Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Best Background Score- Airlift

Best Music- Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Playback Singer (Female)- Neha Bhasin (Jag Ghoomeya, Sultan)

Best Playback Singer (Male)- Arijit Singh (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track)

Best Lyricist- Irshad Kamil (Jag Ghoomeya, Sultan)

Best Choreography- Bosco-Caeser (Kala Chashma, Baar Baar Dekho)

Best Dialogue - Pink
 

