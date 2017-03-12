Zee Cine Awards 2017: Alia Bhatt And Amitabh Bachchan Are Top Winners

Rishi Kapoor won Best Supporting Male for Kapoor and Sons and Shabana Azmi bagged the Best Actor award in a Supporting Role (Female) for Neerja. Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Pink won the Best Film Award while Aamir Khan's Dangal won Best Film award in Viewer's Choice category.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Best Film- Pink
Best Actor Female- Alia Bhatt (Udta Punjab)
Best Actor Male- Amitabh Bachchan (Pink)
Viewer's Choice Best Film- Dangal
Viewer's Choice Best Actor (Female)- Anushka Sharma (Sultan)
Viewer's Choice Best Actor (Male)- Salman Khan (Sultan)
Best Debutante Female- Ritika Singh (Saala Khadoos)
Best Debutante Male- Jim Sarbh (Neerja)
Best Director- Ram Madhvani (Neerja)
Best Actor in a Comic Role: Rishi Kapoor (Kapoor and Sons)
Best Supporting Actress - Shabana Azmi ( Neerja)
Best Supporting Male- Rishi Kapoor (Kapoor and Sons)
Best Actor in a Negative Role- Jim Sarbh (Neerja)
Best Song- Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Best Background Score- Airlift
Best Music- Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Best Playback Singer (Female)- Neha Bhasin (Jag Ghoomeya, Sultan)
Best Playback Singer (Male)- Arijit Singh (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track)
Best Lyricist- Irshad Kamil (Jag Ghoomeya, Sultan)
Best Choreography- Bosco-Caeser (Kala Chashma, Baar Baar Dekho)
Best Dialogue - Pink