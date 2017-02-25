89th Academy Awards: Priyanka Chopra Keeps Her Date With The Oscars Again

Check out Priyanka Chopra's selfie with Sir Mick Jagger:.
Priyanka Chopra will be making her Hollywood debut with Baywatch, directed by Seth Gordon, later this year. The Mary Kom actress will be seen sharing screen space with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron. The movie is set to release in theatres on May 26. Dwayne Johnson will also be attending the Oscars and will present Lin-Manuel Miranda's performance of How Far I'll Go, the Oscar-nominated song from The Rock's film Moana.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is in New York shooting for the second season of her American TV show Quantico. Her portrayal of the character Alex Parrish earned her a People's Choice Award two consecutive times.
Priyanka Chopra is now a familiar name internationally and has appeared on chat shows such as - The Ellen Show, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She has also attended big ticket international events such as the Emmys last year and the Golden Globes this year.
Priyanka, who was last seen at home in Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal, also made a solo appearance on the current season of Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan.