Actress Ashley Judd Reveals She Was 'Molested At 7, Raped At 14'

I'm a survivor of gender&sexual violence: Actor Ashley Judd at World Congress against sexual exploitation of women&Girls,Delhi earlier today pic.twitter.com/YUKIj032j1 ? ANI (@ANI_news) January 30, 2017

I was molested for the first time at the age of seven, experienced rapes at the age of 14 & in 1998: Hollywood actor Ashley Judd pic.twitter.com/L2DD9PYThi ? ANI (@ANI_news) January 30, 2017

Reality is my lifetime earnings are 40 % less, simply because I am a female: Hollywood actor Ashley Judd pic.twitter.com/7qnZrInXp3 ? ANI (@ANI_news) January 30, 2017

I love my country (United States) & my country has a long way to go in obtaining full equality for girls and women: Ashley Judd pic.twitter.com/sGstLIEH96 ? ANI (@ANI_news) January 30, 2017