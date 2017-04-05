Affair With Kristen Stewart Was 'Mistake,' Says Director Rupert Sanders

Kristen, then 22, was dating her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, when pictures of her romancing Rupert Sander in a public park went viral. "If you took people off the table for a momentary lapse, there would be no one making art," he told Metro. Liberty Ross filed for divorce in 2013 with a joint custody of their two children - daughter Skyla and son Tennyson. Their divorce was finalised a year later in May 2014.
Both Kristen and Rupert Sanders had issued public apologies addressed to their fans and respective partners.
Snow White and the Huntsman was Rupert Sanders' debut film as director. His second film Ghost in the Shell starring Scarlett Johansson released in March.
Meanwhile, Kristen was last seen in 2016 film Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk and her upcoming films are Craig William Macneill's Lizzie and Underwater, which will be directed by William Eubank.