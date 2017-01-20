Ahead of Kung Fu Yoga, Jackie Chan Wants To Meet Salman Khan

Jackie Chan might be the toughest guy to deal with on screen but the way he says 'namaste Salman,' in the Instagram video, will melt hearts. "I'm going to see you in India with my brother," says the Rush Hour actor. "See you soon in India. Pandeji, hum aah rahe hai," wrote Sonu when he Instagrammed the video.
Watch the 'power-packed surprise' for Salman Khan here:
This is what Salman tweeted:
Thank you @EyeOfJackieChan for giving this film to my Chedi Singh @SonuSood . This is the coolest : https://t.co/Nl0qk742pl? Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 17, 2017
Kung Fu Yoga also features actors Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur in significant roles. The action comedy stars Jackie Chan as a professor of archaeology while Disha's character is a student of history. Together, they venture on an expedition to discover the Magadha treasure in Tibet. In Kung Fu Yoga, Jackie Chan has been choreographed by Bollywood's celebrated choreographer Farah Khan and the actor can be seen performing typical Bollywood-style steps.
Kung Fu Yoga is part of the three-film agreement signed between India and China during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India. Directed by Stanley Tong, Kung Fu Yoga has been extensively shot in Jaipur and Iceland.