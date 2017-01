Ahead of Kung Fu Yoga, Jackie Chan Wants To Meet Salman Khan

Bhai, @beingsalmankhan I have an unusual power packed surprise for you!! See you soon in India #Pandeji Hum aah rahe hai. @eyeofjackiechan A video posted by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood) on Jan 19, 2017 at 5:22am PST

Thank you @EyeOfJackieChan for giving this film to my Chedi Singh @SonuSood . This is the coolest : https://t.co/Nl0qk742pl ? Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 17, 2017

Salman Khan recently thanked Hong Kong-industry's biggest superstar Jackie Chan for casting a member of hisfamily in upcoming action-comedy Kung Fu Yoga . The film stars actor Sonu Sood, who featured as an antagonist called Chedi Singh in Salman Khan's 2010 film. Delighted with Salman's tweet, Sonu Sood roped in Jackie Chan for a video, in which he sort of self-invites himself for a meeting with the 51-year-old superstar. "Thank you, Jackie Chan for giving this film to my Chedi Singh (Sonu Sood). This is the coolest," Salman Khan wrote in a tweet earlier this week, when he shared the trailer of Kung Fu Yoga Jackie Chan might be the toughest guy to deal with on screen but the way he says 'Salman,' in the Instagram video, will melt hearts. "I'm going to see you in India with my brother," says theactor. "See you soon in India.," wrote Sonu when he Instagrammed the video.Watch the 'power-packed surprise' for Salman Khan here:This is what Salman tweeted:also features actors Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur in significant roles. The action comedy stars Jackie Chan as a professor of archaeology while Disha's character is a student of history. Together, they venture on an expedition to discover the Magadha treasure in Tibet. In, Jackie Chan has been choreographed by Bollywood's celebrated choreographer Farah Khan and the actor can be seen performing typical Bollywood-style steps is part of the three-film agreement signed between India and China during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India. Directed by Stanley Tong, Kung Fu Yoga has been extensively shot in Jaipur and Iceland.