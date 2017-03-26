Advertisement
HomeHollywood

Amber Heard Reveals Coming Out As Bisexual Was "Difficult"

Amber Heard revealed that how coming out as bisexual was "difficult" for her

  | March 26, 2017 18:23 IST (New Delhi)
Amber Heard

Amber Heard got divorced from Johny Depp in January 2017 (Courtesy: AFP)

Highlights

  • "I quickly became lesbian Amber Heard," she said
  • Amber said coming out as bisexual "did impact" her career
  • Amber Heard dated Tasya van Ree for four years till 2012
Hollywood actress Amber Heard opened up about her experience of revealing herself as bisexual and said her coming out became a "big deal." Amber recently said that she was "labelled" as "lesbian" just after the moment she confessed her sexuality. During her appearance at The Economist's second-annual Pride & Prejudice Summit in New York, the actress was quoted by The People's Magazine as saying: "I could tell by the look on this person's face it was a big deal. My poor publicist. Then I realized the gravity of what I had done and why so many people-studio execs, agents, advisors-did not want this coming before my name. I became attached to a label. I've never seen myself defined by the person I'm with. I never saw myself defined as one particular thing or not. So, I watched as I quickly became not actress Amber Heard, but out lesbian Amber Heard." She came out as bisexual in 2010 when TV host Ellen DeGeneres asked Amber about her sexuality after being appeared at an event in December 2010 with then-girlfriend Tasya van Ree.

Amber, who recently got divorced from actor Johnny Depp, revealed that coming out as bisexual was "difficult" for her because at that time, no one used to reveal such personal details and she was then the only one "working in this way." The 30-year-old actress admitted that everyone around her advised her to not do so as it would "end" her career. She was quoted by the People's Magazine as saying: "It did impact my career, it was difficult. It was not easy. I was the only one working in this way, so it was definitely difficult because no one had done it. I did that even though everyone told me it would end my career, without a doubt." The actress reckoned that, "As a leading lady, there's a certain amount of wish fulfillment. I was asked 'How is anyone going to invest in you romantically if they think you're unavailable?' and I replied, 'Watch me do it.'"

During the Pride & Prejudice Summit, the Justice League actress urged her fellow actors to come out openly about their sexuality and expressed, "If we're meant to reflect the world around us, the whole point of telling stories and reaching audiences is to challenge the status quotient, to push the envelope. Not just to meet the status quotient. We're in a unique position to do this. We need to be actively pushing."

Amber, who has worked in movies like The Rum Diary, Machete Kills, Magic Mike XXL and The Danish Girl, argued that, "If every gay man that I know personally in Hollywood came out tomorrow, then this would be a non-issue in a month."

Amber, who dated Tasya van Ree for four years before splitting in 2012, is currently shooting for a science fiction film, Aquaman.
  (With inputs from IANS)



 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement