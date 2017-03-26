Amber Heard Reveals Coming Out As Bisexual Was "Difficult"

Amber, who recently got divorced from actor Johnny Depp, revealed that coming out as bisexual was "difficult" for her because at that time, no one used to reveal such personal details and she was then the only one "working in this way." The 30-year-old actress admitted that everyone around her advised her to not do so as it would "end" her career. She was quoted by the People's Magazine as saying: "It did impact my career, it was difficult. It was not easy. I was the only one working in this way, so it was definitely difficult because no one had done it. I did that even though everyone told me it would end my career, without a doubt." The actress reckoned that, "As a leading lady, there's a certain amount of wish fulfillment. I was asked 'How is anyone going to invest in you romantically if they think you're unavailable?' and I replied, 'Watch me do it.'"
During the Pride & Prejudice Summit, the Justice League actress urged her fellow actors to come out openly about their sexuality and expressed, "If we're meant to reflect the world around us, the whole point of telling stories and reaching audiences is to challenge the status quotient, to push the envelope. Not just to meet the status quotient. We're in a unique position to do this. We need to be actively pushing."
Amber, who has worked in movies like The Rum Diary, Machete Kills, Magic Mike XXL and The Danish Girl, argued that, "If every gay man that I know personally in Hollywood came out tomorrow, then this would be a non-issue in a month."
Amber, who dated Tasya van Ree for four years before splitting in 2012, is currently shooting for a science fiction film, Aquaman.
