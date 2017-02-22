Angelina Jolie And Kids Cook And Eat Bugs In Cambodia. Watch Video, If You Can

Angelina also revealed that she ate crickets when she first visited Cambodia, from where she adopted Maddox as a baby in 2002. "Crickets, you start with crickets and a beer and then you kind of move up to tarantulas," she said.
Watch Angelina and her children cook bugs for 'dinner':
"You want to share a spider?" - Angelina Jolie cooks bugs in Cambodia https://t.co/5mSi3VNErTpic.twitter.com/OZ12DjpyJD? BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 20, 2017
Reactions from a fascinated Internet have been mixed.
angelina, blink twice if someone is forcing you to do this https://t.co/oGQPqIAF4m? Emily (andis friend) (@emleung9) February 22, 2017
if angelina eats bugs, i eat bugs https://t.co/kPpLfsLJ9m? petty rat(@DarenBrotherton) February 21, 2017
Recently, Angelina Jolie also spoke about how she's dealing with the separation and custody battle with Brad Pitt, with whom she last featured in 2015 film By The Sea.
"We are focusing on the health of our family. We will be stronger when we come out of this because that's what we're determined to do as a family," Angeline said on Good Morning America, reports AFP. "We will always be a family. Always," she added.
(With inputs from AFP)