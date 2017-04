Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is reportedly dating a British entrepreneur. Angelina, 41, filed for a divorce from Brad Pitt, 53 , her estranged husband, in September 2016, on the grounds of "irreconcilable differences." She has demanded sole physical custody of their six children - Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Hollywood Life reports that Angelina is now dating a "handsome British entrepreneur with strong political ties and aspirations." "It is challenging for Angelina to move on from Brad. They have held a few secret rendezvous at the Malibu estate where she has been staying occasionally since her split but she is doing what she can to nurture a secret romance with a new guy," Hollywood Life quotes a source as saying."Angelina's dates have been happening all behind closed doors - overnight dinners, drinks, everything inside the private Malibu residence and never out in public," adds the source.Meanwhile, People magazine reported that Brad Pitt is also dating. "He has been dating a bit. It's not anything serious. He doesn't have a girlfriend. It's more of a way to get out and be social," People magazine quoted a source as saying. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt first met on the sets of 2005 film Mr And Mrs Smith . During that time, Brad was married to actress Jennifer Aniston. After his divorce, Brad and Angelina lived together for almost a decade and finally got married in 2014.was Angelina and Brad's last film together.