Angelina Jolie's Lawyer Says Brad Pitt Is 'Terrified' Public Will Learn The Truth

According to the documents filed by Ms Wasser, Brad Pitt is lashing out because he is "terrified that the public will learn the truth." In the documents, she says all he is doing is trying to "deflect from (his) own role in the media storm which has engulfed the parties' children," reports TMZ.
"There is little doubt that (Brad) would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dept. of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse."
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are parents to Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Recently, Ms Jolie ringed in the New Year in Colorado with her children, while Brad met the kids over Christmas.