Anne Hathaway Says 'Hollywood Is Not A Place Of Equality'

Thrilled to be on the cover of @ElleUSA! This was one of the most positive experiences I have ever had on a shoot - thank you: Hair: @estherlangham Nails: @deborahlippmann Makeup: @kateleemakeup Photographer: @terrytsiolis Stylist: @samiranasr EIC: @robbie_elle (Link in bio)

A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Mar 14, 2017 at 7:41am PDT