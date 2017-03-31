Anne Hathaway Says 'Pregnancy Added Layer' To Her Performance In Colossal

Anne, who had to perform several stunt sequences for the film, also said that they shot very carefully keeping her pregnancy in mind, reported E! Online. "I'm usually a very gung-ho physical performer. I'm always so happy to just throw myself in there and if you get hit or bruised or anything, I never really care about that but with this one, it wasn't just me I was reaching out for so we broke the fight down very slowly. We did it piece by piece and I just tried my best not to fall," E! Online quoted her as saying.
Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman became parents to baby Jonathan in April last year.
Meanwhile, Colossal is a psychological thriller and also stars actors Dan Stevens and Jason Sudeikis in key roles. Directed by Nacho Vigalondo, Colossal is scheduled to hit screens in May this year.